Cuba City’s Jerry Petitgoue recently added two more awards to his already prestigious coaching resume.
Earlier this month, the Hall of Famer in his 58th year of coaching was selected by the National Federation of State High School Associations to receive the 2019-20 Central Section Boys Basketball Coach of the Year award. The Central Section includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Honorees were selected based upon their performance in the 2019-20 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.
“I knew that I was in the hat for receiving that honor, but I was totally shocked when I found out about the national award,” Petitgoue said.
On Monday, Petitgoue was selected as one of 23 high school coaches from across the country as 2020 National Coaches of the Year by the NFHS Coaches Association. He is just one of two coaches from Wisconsin to receive this honor, and the only boys basketball coach in the country to do so. The other Wisconsin recipient is Michael Rose, the swimming and diving coach at Brookfield East High School.
“For most coaches out there, this has been a very trying year,” Petitgoue said. ‘“It still doesn’t seem real to go to the gym and they’re nearly empty. But, it’s a small price to pay for being able to play. I don’t mind the masks at all. In this already shortened season, we’ve had to deal with COVID twice and had to miss about a month of basketball. We started with 24 games on the schedule, and now we will be lucky to get 19 in before the tournament starts.”
Petitgoue led the Cubans to a perfect 25-0 season last year before COVID struck, and has a 12-0 record with his current team in his 50th season at Cuba City. Wisconsin’s all-time winningest coach has tallied 975 wins to go along with 11 state tournament appearances and three state titles.
“We had to replace two all-state guards from last year’s team that should have ended their season at the state tournament,” he said. “I am super pleased with how Carter Olson, Max Lucey and Mason Reese have stepped up to fill those roles.”
The Cubans faced more adversity with the loss of their leading scorer, NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay recruit Brayden Dailey, on Dec. 31 to a broken wrist.
“Losing Brayden has been our biggest setback,” Petitgoue said. “With him, this is probably the best team I’ve ever had in Cuba City. Without him, we are still a very good team. We are really hoping to get him back. That will make us a really tough team.”
Challenges are nothing new to this team, which has been through it all over the past year.
“I’m just so proud of these kids,” he said. “They’ve been through a lot, and they just continue to battle the storm. They are a terrific group.”