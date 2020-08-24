Two years ago, Western Dubuque snuck up on teams in the postseason.
Last year, nobody was sleeping on the Bobcats, but they still couldn’t be stopped.
This year? Well, that’s the question after the Bobcats graduated an overwhelming number of starters and key contributors.
But it isn’t really a question in Epworth.
“Last year we had a great run. We know that happened, but we’re just focusing on this year,” said returning offensive lineman Owen Hatcher. “We don’t want to ride that into Week 1. We know this is a new team and we have to work hard to try to do it again.”
Western Dubuque goes from hunter to hunted after winning last year’s Iowa Class 3A state title — the second in program history — and making its second consecutive appearance in the state title game.
But most of the players who keyed that run — and there are far too many to list them all — have moved on to the next stage, leaving a new crop of players to step up and try to establish Iowa’s next high school football dynasty.
“There’s no hiding that we lost a lot, a lot of good seniors and a lot of good players obviously,” said linebacker Sawyer Nauman. “I think we’re in a better scenario if they say that (we won’t be as good this year), they’ll kind of be overlooking us. We still have a lot of talent on our team.”
Perhaps the biggest hole to fill will be the one left at quarterback after the graduation of two-time TH Player of the Year Calvin Harris, who set virtually every passing record over his two-year career and accounted for 41 touchdowns last year (29 passing, 12 rushing). Garrett Baumhover, a senior, is the projected starter.
As far as returning skill position players, there aren’t too many that touched the ball last season.
Tommy DeSollar caught 19 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns last year. Tight end Logan Brosius had 12 receptions for 133 yards and a score, and Nauman had one reception for 8 yards.
Nauman is the top returning tackler after making 40 stops with a sack, 4.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Penner and his staff are eager to see who will be the players to step up and lead this team.
“You just do your best to put the best 11 guys you can on the field, coach those guys up and just take a look and see how good you can get,” he said. “If your goal every year is to win the big one, that’s understandable. But if you come up short is your season a disappointment? I don’t think that that outcome-based approach is going to make you happy and it’s not going to make you enjoy it.
“We’ve always been pretty process-based and passionate about the process and enjoying it as we go. When I reflect on last year, that was the part I really enjoyed, and I guess I don’t want to get worried about an outcome right now — especially since we don’t know what COVID-19 has in store for us. We might as well just enjoy it as it lasts.”
Western Dubuque hasn’t yet seen the boost in participation numbers at the varsity level one would expect after a two-year run that resulted in 23 wins in 26 games. In fact, after having almost 50 players on the 2018 state runner-up team and nearly the same on last year’s undefeated championship squad, Penner said he has fewer than three dozen players on the varsity roster this fall.
A vast majority of the No. 1s on the Bobcats’ depth chart will be new varsity starters.
“This year, more than any other year, that depth is really going to play a role in things,” Penner said. “We certainly have some guys who we think can step in and evolve. And we like to think that some of the guys that came before, they weren’t there yet either at the beginning of the year.”
He will continue recruiting the Western Dubuque hallways for new prospects, noting that this year’s team includes just 13 juniors.
“There’s some good athletes that are walking the halls that I just haven’t sold on football and I’ll use the word ‘yet’ strongly after that and say I haven’t sold them on football yet,” Penner said.
But one area in which WD has seen a boost in numbers is at the lower levels. Penner said the freshman and sophomore teams have more than 80 kids out for the sport this fall. It may be hard to judge this year considering the nation is in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, but last year’s youth flag and tackle football leagues saw a 20% growth in participation as well, Penner said.
“That was significant,” he said. “Little kids go and see success on Friday night under the lights and they want to be a part of that. So hopefully those numbers will pay off in time.”