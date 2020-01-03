Dubuque Hempstead’s Michael Duax (left) and Jamari Smith (23) defend Dubuque Senior’s Daquon Lewis (middle) during their basketball game on Dec. 20 at Moody Gym. All three players — averaging 6-foot-4 in height — are among Iowa Class 4A’s top scorers and are stealers, a reason why the Rams and Mustangs have just one loss between them.