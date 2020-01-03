Wendell Eimers calls himself “old fashioned.”
Basketball is a sport to be played with three guards and two posts — period. Put those shifty, ball-handling, sharp-shooting short guys out on the perimeter and leave those big-bodied, bruising, behemoth’s down by the rim to collect rebounds and swat shots. Who doesn’t love a traditional big-man, with footwork fit for a ballroom and an artful back-to-the-basket touch?
“You used to see three guards, two posts, and I’ve always kind of been that way,” said Eimers, Dubuque Senior boys basketball coach.
Yet, even the Rams’ longtime schemer finds himself bending tradition.
If the most recent decade of hoops is any indicator, gone are the days when teams penciled their tallest players for the post. And that trend will likely carry forward into the 2020s — if not beyond.
Today’s game is still dominated by “big men.” It’s just that now, they’re considered “wing men.”
The sports’ tallest players (sometimes even their most lethal rim protectors) are getting some breathing room on defense, face-guarding the game’s best ball handlers in an effort to shut down their opponents’ offensive sets before they can even get started.
The Tri-States region is chocked full of lengthy, athletic wings. And these prototypes are x-factors in the area’s best teams so far.
“A lot of it’s come down to how teams are setting up their offenses,” said Eimers. “A lot of teams come out with four guards and one post. Some teams got five guards out there. … A lot of coaches put four guys out there with perimeter skills, fewer guys posting up.”
For Senior, it’s Daquon Lewis. At 6-foot-3, he’s the second tallest starter on the floor for the Rams. But Lewis is most regarded for his postseason heroics on the perimeter, coming up with the late game-winning steal and layup in Senior’s Iowa Class 4A state quarterfinal win over Iowa City West last season.
Over in Dyersville, Beckman’s tallest player is 6-6 Michael Keegan. This senior wing is arguably the biggest reason why the Trailblazers have earned the top rank in Class 2A, racking up 17 steals and averaging nearly 19 points per game. Many of Keegan’s buckets come from forcing turnovers at the top of the key and converting them into easy transition points.
In Wisconsin, Cuba City also tops the polls in Division 4. The Cubans’ headliner (and tallest player) is 6-6 junior wing man Brayden Dailey, an NCAA Division I prospect who plays like anything but a traditional “big.” He leads the SWAL with 26 points per game and has nearly two steals per contest.
And keying Dubuque Hempstead’s strong start is a pair of “long johns” who excel at denying access to the paint. Mustangs coach Curt Deutsch throws a number of different defensive looks at opponents. But almost all of them involve juniors Michael Duax (6-6) and Jamari Smith (6-5) at the top of the key swarming opposing guards before they can get rid of the ball.
Smith ranks sixth in 4A with 15 steals (3 per game) and Duax isn’t far behind with 12. They’re Hempstead’s top two scorers at 14.4 points and 23.7 points, respectively. And they’re part of the reason the Mustangs lead 4A in steals (71) and rank second in scoring (71.5 points per game).
“It starts at the youth level. At the youth level, (coaches) are doing a good job of not pigeon-holing players to say ‘you’re a point guard, or you’re a post player,’” said Deutsch, whose team is off to a 6-0 start. “By the time you get to the high school level, no matter what size you are, most kids have that same skill set. It’s the day in age of positionless basketball where kids are free flowing, have the ability to spread people out and make plays.
“The focus is on length and athleticism and trying to fit that to what’s going to help your team the best. Sometimes putting those big guys down low and letting people do what they want up top isn’t always the best. When you get those long athletic guys up front, they disrupt passing lanes, speed people up and make them feel a bit more uncomfortable.”
Often times, what follows the turnovers are the fireworks — dunks — which all of the aforementioned are prone to do. Duax and Smith like to play off one another for fast-break alley-oop slams, nearly a nightly occurrence.
“It’s been a fun start, definitely when I’m throwing lobs to Michael,” Smith said.
“Jamari does a great job pressuring the ball handler,” added Duax. “He pressures the ball handler, makes him uncomfortable, and then (the rest of us) are just there to pick off the passes. He gets the point guard out of control and we’re there to pick up whatever gets through.”
Besides their height and the stat sheet, there’s one more obvious correlation between these big wings: wins, despite wearing different uniforms. Senior, Hempstead, Cuba City and Beckman are a combined 26-1 — that one loss belongs to the Rams at the hands of the Mustangs just before winter break.
It may not be “old school” to Eimers’ liking. But he’s learning to accept bending tradition if it takes the Rams far.
“It’s huge in today’s game of basketball,” Eimers said. “I’m still old school, but definitely, definitely things are changing.”