She was familiar with the concept.
She’d seen hundreds of the inspirational, feel-good videos.
When a baseball manager slow-walks his way into telling a lifelong minor leaguer he’s headed to the majors. Or when the star quarterback takes a brief moment to sign a hat for an adoring young fan, eliciting an unforgettable reaction and a lifetime of memories.
Or the college basketball coach — in the midst of a motivational, yet somewhat disjointed pep talk — brings it home with a much-deserved scholarship offer to the unsuspecting role player.
This is Mary Kate King’s story.
“I always watch those (videos) and I tear up a little bit and I don’t even know the person,” said King, a sophomore guard on the Iowa State women’s basketball team who unexpectedly earned a full scholarship last month. “Just for it to happen to me was pretty surreal.”
At the end of a Nov. 15 practice, Cyclones’ head coach Bill Fennelly gathered his team. The longtime Iowa State leader briefly spoke about the importance of every player on his roster.
“Congratulations, you’re on scholarship,” Fennelly concluded before handing King, the former Dubuque Wahlert standout, her official scholarship documents.
An obviously stunned King, at a loss for words responded, “Thanks, Coach.”
“I kind of felt like something was up just because there were cameras there,” King said. “I figured something was up, but I was not expecting that at all.”
King’s father, TJ, who coached Mary Kate from a young age all the way through high school as an assistant with Wahlert, recognized the elation on his daughter’s face when the video surfaced on Twitter.
“She was shocked, surprised and overwhelmed all at the same time,” TJ King said. “Knowing her personality, I know how much joy she probably felt internally. The look on her face when she got it was just utter shock. It was really cool to see.”
Immediately following the announcement, Mary Kate King was mobbed with congratulatory hugs and hoisted in the air by her teammates.
“That was awesome,” Mary Kate King said. “I love my team; they are like a second family. It was really cool to feel their love and support. Even rewatching the video, it’s fun to see everyone’s reaction. I love my team and couldn’t be more thankful.”
Mary Kate King joined the Iowa State program as a walk-on last season after leading Wahlert to its first state tournament appearance in eight years in 2020. Just having the opportunity to join a nationally-ranked Division I program filled with high-profile scholarship athletes was an accomplishment in itself.
It was also her dream school. The team she grew up rooting for.
“It’s unreal,” Mary Kate King said. “Sometimes it’s hard to believe. I’m really grateful for everything that they’ve done for me from letting me be part of their program to now the scholarship. I’m just really thankful to be part of it.”
Mary Kate King has appeared in six games and scored six points this season for the No. 15-ranked Cyclones, who carry an 8-2 record into the holiday break. But the Dubuque native is not at all concerned with her own stat line.
“Whatever I can do to help the team and the program is my top priority,” she said. “Being here for a second year, definitely I’m more confident. I feel like I’ve found my footing a little bit better. Everything I can do to help the team, that’s my role.”
As she soaks in the roar of a jam-packed Hilton Coliseum from the tunnel before every home game, Mary Kate King goes back to a little piece of advice her father offered during her freshman year.
“I texted my dad the night before our first (home) game last year,” Mary Kate King said. “He told me that I should pinch myself right before I run out (onto the court). Just to take it all in and remember it’s real. I still do that every time before every game — and some practices, too.”
And as a proud father looking on from inside Hilton, TJ King notices his daughter relishing every moment.
“She just loves basketball,” TJ King said. “To be part of that is just such a special honor. I just want to make sure she enjoys each and every day and make sure she realizes what a great opportunity she’s been blessed with.”
