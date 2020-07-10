A capsule look at Saturday night’s Iowa Class 2A District 7 quarterfinal game, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa, through Wednesday night:
Saturday’s quarterfinal — Clayton Ridge/Central (4-14) at Bellevue (3-8), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s semifinals — Monticello (4-7) vs. Cascade (5-5) at Dyersville, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday’s quarterfinal winner at Dyersville Beckman (8-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s championship — Semifinal winners at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Bellevue offensive leaders — Andrew Swartz (.469, 15-for-32, 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 11 RBIs), Jackson Wagner (.441, 15-for-34, 4 doubles, 1 home run 7 RBIs), Max Jackson (.278, 10-for-36, 2 doubles, 1 triple), Cole Swartz (.241, 7-for-29, 3 doubles).
Bellevue pitching leaders — Cole Swartz (2-2, 3.12 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 24 innings), Paxton Felderman (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 11 innings), Nick Deppe (8 strikeouts, 16 innings), Andrew Swartz (7 strikeouts, 11 innings).
Clayton Ridge/Central offensive leaders — Brandon Thiese (.347, 17-for-49, 2 doubles, 11 RBIs), Oakley Harbaugh (.339, 19-for-56, 4 doubles, 18 RBIs), Drake Ostrander (.333, 18-for-54, 5 doubles, 6 RBIs), Caleb Helle (.327, 18-for-55, 6 RBIs), Hazen Loan (.250, 14-for-56).
Clayton Ridge/Central pitching leaders — Helle (1-3, 3.63 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 27 innings), Thiese (1-2, 5.60 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 20 innings), Loan (13 strikeouts, 13 innings), Dylan Ludovissy (6.63 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 12 innings).
Outlook — Bellevue will try to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts the Upper Iowa Conference foe. The Comets hit at a .245 clip but have a 6.01 team ERA against a tough River Valley Conference schedule. Bellevue has been outscored, 100-49, this season … Clayton Ridge/Central stopped a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over Starmont earlier this week. Clayton Ridge/Central is hitting .249 as a team, owns a 7.60 team ERA and has been outscored, 171-64 … The winner of this district will face the Distict 8 champion for a berth in the state tournament. That bracket includes No. 8-ranked Camanche, Durant, Goose Lake Northeast, Tipton and Iowa City Regina.