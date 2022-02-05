Paxton Geisel enjoyed the view from the back end Saturday night.
Behind a stingy defensive effort that prevented Grade A opportunities and second-chance looks all night, Geisel kicked aside 22 shots to backstop the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-0 victory over Des Moines at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“The guys did a great job of keeping most of the shots to the outside, and when Des Moines did get a good look, they did a great job of stepping in front of shots and blocking them,” said Geisel, who improved to 14-6-0-2 and improved his goals against average to 2.89 and his save percentage to .905 with his second shutout of the season. “That made my job so much easier.
“It’s fun, especially coming off our (recent) skid, to see the boys come together and stay connected in the defensive zone. It’s great to see that we’re moving in the right direction as a team, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”
The Saints (21-10-3-3) won their third straight and earned at least one standings point in their fifth straight by completing a weekend home-and-home sweep of the Buccaneers. Prior to this streak, the Saints won one of only six games after the USHL holiday break.
Carrying over the momentum from a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win Friday night at Des Moines, the Saints struck 4:57 into the game and never relinquished the lead.
Buccaneers goaltender Remington Keopple denied William Hallen on a 2-on-1 with Ryan Beck, but Hallen retrieved the puck behind the net and fed Michael Feenstra in the high slot. Feenstra hit Hallen with a backdoor pass, and Hallen snuck the puck under Keopple for his fourth goal of the season.
“Last night in Des Moines, the atmosphere was awesome, and the fans were really loud, so we figured they’d come out with a lot of energy to get revenge,” Hallen said. “So, the first goal was very important, and also the second goal. We didn’t play our best hockey tonight, but we did a lot of good things in the defensive zone, and you could tell it took a lot out of them. They didn’t have the same energy after we got the lead on them tonight.”
Just 89 seconds later, Tristan Lemyre doubled the lead with his 19th goal of the season. The Buccaneers disrupted a Saints entry into the attacking zone but couldn’t clear before Kenny Connors picked up the loose puck at the blue line and used his speed to create a 2-on-1 opportunity. Connors made a perfect backdoor pass to Lemyre, who fired into a wide-open net from the right side of Keopple.
“Des Moines was playing its third game in three days and they were coming off a deflating loss, so I thought if we started well, it would be a huge key,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We didn’t want them to gain any confidence early, and we did have a very good start.
“We didn’t give up the free ice like we did (Friday) night. They were able to find guys in the slot (Friday) night, and that led to some real challenging saves for Philip (Svedeback). Tonight, we did a much better job of covering the middle of the ice and kept most of their shots to the outside.”
The Saints limited to Des Moines to more than eight shots in a period despite allowing four power plays. Dubuque took 24 shots and benefited from only two power plays.
“It was a five-man effort tonight,” said defenseman Zane Demsey, who leads the USHL with a plus-28 rating. “A big part of that is prioritizing defense, reloading when it’s a 50/50 battle and making sure you’re in a good defensive posture at all times. We did a really good job of supporting each other and helping each other out all over the ice tonight.”
Max Montes added a key insurance goal with 4:41 remaining in regulation. Lemyre wheeled through the Des Moines zone before leaving a pass for Lucas Olvestad, who made a cross-ice pass to defense partner Axel Kumlin. Kumlin intentionally shot wide to the left of the net, but Montes got a stick on it to deflect it past Keopple for his seventh goal of the season.