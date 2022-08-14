A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Friday night’s games:
COLIN REA
Height: 6-5. Weight: 235. Age: 32. Position: Right-handed pitcher. Hometown: Cascade, Iowa. Organization: Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. League: Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. Acquired: Signed two-year free-agent contract prior to 2021 season.
In 16 games, Rea has gone 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 58 strikeouts against 22 walks in 75 2/3 innings of work. Fukuoka is 52-46-2 for second place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League. The Hawks are a 1 ½ games behind the Saitama Seibu Lions and a game ahead of the Orix Buffaloes.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 26. Position: Right-handed reliever. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham Barons. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Denlinger is 1-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts against 18 walks in just 28 innings of work covering 22 appearances at Birmingham, Ala. The Barons are 16-21 in the second half of the season and trail Anaheim Angels affiliate Rocket City by four games in the Southern League’s North Division … The reliever earned a promotion from High Class A Winston-Salem earlier this season after going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Down East Wood Ducks. League: Low Class A Carolina League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
After starting the season in extended spring training, Moller made his Carolina League debut on May 11. He has gone 29-for-138 (.210) with four doubles, four home runs, 36 walks and 15 RBIs in 45 games. He hit two of those home runs at Fayetteville on Tuesday night and opened the series against the Houston Astros affiliate by going 5-for-11. He also has 13 stolen bases in 15 attempts and has thrown out 13 runners trying to steal on him. The Wood Ducks, based in Kinston, N.C., are 20-20 in the second half of the season for third place in the North Division, 5 ½ games behind Fredericksburg, a Washington Nationals affiliate.
TOMMY SPECHT
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 18. Position: Outfielder. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. League: Arizona Complex League. Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
The recent Dubuque Wahlert graduate signed with the Rangers in late July and reported to the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., for a mini-camp, which will be followed by Arizona Complex League games.
