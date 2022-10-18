Recent history hasn’t gone Dubuque Hempstead’s way when facing perennial state contender Cedar Falls.
But the Mustangs are ready to shake things up.
“We’ve been preparing this week not just for Davenport (North), but if we won and looking on to Cedar Falls,” said Hempstead sophomore outside hitter Addison Wright. “We’re going in to fight. We’re ready to take them down, get an upset and really stir things up.”
Hempstead earned a shot at the Tigers on Tuesday night by sweeping Davenport North, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20, in an Iowa Class 5A Region 7 opener at Moody Gymnasium. The Mustangs (13-20) advanced to Thursday’s regional semifinals at No. 5-ranked Cedar Falls (32-6), but the teams haven’t met since 2019 and the Tigers have won the last six in the series. Hempstead last beat Cedar Falls in 2012.
“It’s going to be a completely different match than tonight,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “The level and energy are going to be different. It will definitely take a smart game and our best to beat them. But it’s possible.”
In the win over North (5-20), Wright led the charge with 10 kills and 17 digs. Alyssa Jaeger delivered 15 digs, seven kills and three aces, while Dani Kurth had nine kills and four blocks and Maggie Nevins added 19 assists and three aces.
“The communication and trust in each other are so important,” said Kurth, a senior. “We’re a very talented team and I think we have great skills and I think we proved that really well tonight.”
The first set with North was close most of the way, but a pair of kills from Kurth and then two more from Wright helped the Mustangs push out to a 20-12 advantage. The Wildcats made a quick run to pull within 22-17, but an ace from Nevins closed the 25-17 win and 1-0 match lead.
Hempstead needed to find its postseason resolve in the second set. North slowly worked the ball around at the net, and Kamryn Becker’s kill built a 13-8 lead that forced a Hempstead timeout. The Wildcats continued finding open spots on the floor — while the Mustangs made some unforced errors and fell into a 20-14 deficit.
“We had worked way too hard to get here and get beat by this team that we know we can beat,” Wright said. “Had to come out and work because we knew they were going to work on every play. We got comfortable with our lead, but we came back with some energy and finished the way we wanted.”
The Mustangs dug deep and went on an 11-2 run that halted North’s chances of getting back into the match. Wright and Kylie Weis teamed up on a block, then a North hit went into the net to cut it to 20-18. The Wildcats scored consecutively to push the lead to 22-18, but it was a 7-0 spurt for the Mustangs from there to close it out.
Wright and Weis teamed up for another block, Weis blocked again, and Jaeger drilled a kill before three straight errors from the Wildcats sealed Hempstead’s 25-22 rallying win for a 2-0 match lead.
“The idea of our last home match for the seniors, thinking of that and the pressure of playing a quarterfinal with the rest of the season on the line may have got to them,” Arensdorf said. “I think we had a slow start, kind of like how our season started, but they were able to really prove what they have left in them.”
The Mustangs used their momentum and led the entire third set in closing out the 25-20 victory and earning a date with the Tigers.
“A lot of hard work, a lot of trust and just having fun,” Kurth said. “If we just go out and have fun, I think we’ll have a really good game.”
