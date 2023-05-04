There was a little extra motivation in the Loras College softball dugout Wednesday afternoon in a doubleheader at Faber-Clark field against crosstown conference rival University of Dubuque.
Kris Pilcher, who is battling cancer and the mother of Loras freshman Keely Pilcher, threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the Strikeout Cancer Day, with the charity raffle proceeds going to the Tori’s Angels Foundation. The extra inspiration helped fuel the Duhawks’ sweep of the Spartans, 3-2 and 8-4, and in the process qualified for the American Rivers Conference postseason tournament next week.
“Today was a special game in itself with this being the Strikeout Cancer game, and partnering with the University of Dubuque,” said Loras coach Ashley Winter, sporting a white Strikeout Cancer t-shirt. “Cancer touches everyone in different ways, so I think when you can play for a bigger cause, it kind of allows the players to enjoy the game and not put too much pressure on themselves.”
Dominant pitching and a balanced offensive attack were the stories for the Duhawks in both games. In the opener, Loras pitcher Ashlyn Hemm pitched a complete game six-hitter, striking out eight.
Loras jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the second inning. A single up the middle by Payton Meier, a bunt single by Morgan Machovec, and a third single by Ava Franklin and a UD error plated two runs. Loras added a third run in the third inning when Alyssa Hughes walked, advanced to second on a UD error, and scored on Meier’s second hit of the game, a single to left field.
Hemm held Dubuque scoreless until the fifth inning when Grace Lagerhausen singled through the left side, and took second on an error by the left fielder. Bella Anderson singled Lagerhausen in for the Spartans’ first run. Dubuque’s last score came in the sixth inning on a long home run to centerfield by clean up hitter Dariann Diorio. With the win, Hemm improved to 10-4 on the season for Loras.
“I felt confident in my defense,” Hemm said. “I can pitch with more confidence when I trust the defense behind me. Everything felt pretty good today. We wanted to come out hot and score a lot of runs, and play our way, and not be dictated by the other team.
“I think today is centered around the Strikeout Cancer fundraiser, so I think there was a different energy today. Keely’s mom threw out the first pitch, and it brought out a different vibe than we usually have.”
The second game broke open not on a hit, but a ground ball by Gracie Houghton that went through shortstop Kaitlyn Powell’s legs for an error with the base loaded. Two runs scored on the play. Loras first baseman Alyssa Hughes followed with a long sacrifice fly to right field to plate the third run of the inning.
Hughes drove in another run in the fifth inning after Abby Jones and Houghton led off with singles with a double to left center field. Machovec produced a bunt single that scored Hughes.
Loras piled on three more runs in the sixth inning continuing to put pressure on the Spartan defense with two more bunt singles, an RBI single by Houghton, and another long RBI sacrifice fly to left by Hughes.
A solo home run by the Spartans’ Deanna Salerno snapped a 5 1/3 scoreless inning streak by Duhawk left handed pitcher Shandi Rulli. Dubuque came to life in the seventh on a double by Chloe Hild, an RBI single by Madyson Dwight, and a high towering home run to left field by catcher Cayla Cavanagh. That ended Rulli’s day, but reliever Rachel Peat came in and got two quick outs to end the game.
“I’ve been working really hard on my swing and making adjustments, so it was nice to have a good day,” said Hughes, who had three hits and three RBIs in the sweep. “This is the first time in my three years at Loras that we’re going to the tournament, so I’m really excited. I think we worked really hard for it and earned it.”
Coach Winter was upbeat about her team’s effort.
“Our pitchers did a great job today against a great offense,” she said. “We kept their hits scattered out. Ashlyn and Shandi compliment each other very well. We used the bunt today as another tool in our tool box. We have some kids with speed and we utilized that to our benefit.”
Winter was also pleased that her team had qualified for the ARC tournament.
“I’m feeling good right now,” she said. “We have played everyone in our conference competitively and that’s all you can ask for. Our team is in a good place mentally in being prepared for each opponent they face.”
