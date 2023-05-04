05032023-lorasudsoftball5-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Loras College’s Morgan Machovec lays down a bunt during their American Rivers Conference game with University of Dubuque on Wednesday at at Loras College.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

There was a little extra motivation in the Loras College softball dugout Wednesday afternoon in a doubleheader at Faber-Clark field against crosstown conference rival University of Dubuque.

Kris Pilcher, who is battling cancer and the mother of Loras freshman Keely Pilcher, threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the Strikeout Cancer Day, with the charity raffle proceeds going to the Tori’s Angels Foundation. The extra inspiration helped fuel the Duhawks’ sweep of the Spartans, 3-2 and 8-4, and in the process qualified for the American Rivers Conference postseason tournament next week.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.