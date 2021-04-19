A resurgent season for the Dubuque high school hockey program ended one game shy of the USA Hockey National Championship game.
Midwest High School Hockey League rival Omaha rallied in the third period for a 3-2 victory over the Saints on Sunday afternoon at Ralston Arena, home of the USHL’s Omaha Lancers. Earlier in the day, Dubuque defeated the Dayton (Ohio) Stealth, 4-1, in the quarterfinals.
Under first-year head coach Tim King, Dubuque finished second in the MHSHL with a 22-4-2 record and qualified for nationals by having the best record among Iowa high schools. They later placed third in the MHSHL postseason tournament.
Not bad for a team that went 8-24-0 a year ago.
On Sunday afternoon, the Saints avoided trouble midway through a scoreless first period by killing off a 5-on-3 power play. It wasn’t the last time special teams made a difference.
Blake Bakey opened the scoring on a Dubuque power play just 1:25 into the second period. Blake Bechen and Owen King played catch high in the zone before Bakey ripped a one-timer from the high slot past goalie Jasen Salado’s right shoulder.
Less than a minute later, however, the Jr. Lancers potted the equalizer. From the side of the net, Karl Grafelman jammed a loose puck past goalie Isaac Tillman.
Drew Zillig put the Saints ahead again 3:11 into the final period while shorthanded. Bakey chased down a puck in his own zone, spun around and made a perfect outlet to Zillig for a breakaway opportunity. Salado got a piece of Zillig’s shot, but it trickled over the goal line for a 2-1 lead.
Four minutes later, Grafelman scored again on the power play to pull Omaha even again. He found a rebound and made a slick move outside the blue paint before tucking it around Tillman.
Will Volenec gave Omaha its first lead of the game with just 2:34 left in regulation. The defenseman stepped in from the point to collect a clearing attempt and ripped a shot from the right wall past Tillman.
Dubuque skated with an extra attacker in the final minutes, but the Lancers held on to win. Omaha finished with a 41-19 advantage in shots.
The Jr. Lancers edged Dubuque in their only two regular-season meetings — 3-1 and 2-1 in overtime in a series Feb. 6-7 in Omaha.