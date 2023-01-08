Cole McDermott and Jackson Lieurance led the Cascade Cougars to a wire-to-wire victory over the East Dubuque Warriors, 56-30, in the Wendy’s/MidwestOne Classic on Saturday afternoon on the Loras College campus.

McDermott and Lieurance were a one-two scoring punch the Warriors couldn’t quite figure out: The two combined for 31 points to lead the Cougar charge at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.