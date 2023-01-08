East Dubuque's Wyatt Kruser (left) tries to defend the shot by Cascade's Cass Hoffman during their match up held during the Wendy's / MidwestOne Boy's Basketball Classic at Loras College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Cascade's Mick Hoffman tries to break the press defense of East Dubuque's Aiden Colin during their match up held during the Wendy's / MidwestOne Boy's Basketball Classic at Loras College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
East Dubuque's Aiden Colin takes a shot over Cascade's Quinn Casey and Cole McDermott (right) during their match up held during the Wendy's / MidwestOne Boy's Basketball Classic at Loras College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
East Dubuque's Parker Shireman tries to drive past Cascade's Cole McDermott during their match up held during the Wendy's / MidwestOne Boy's Basketball Classic at Loras College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Cole McDermott and Jackson Lieurance led the Cascade Cougars to a wire-to-wire victory over the East Dubuque Warriors, 56-30, in the Wendy’s/MidwestOne Classic on Saturday afternoon on the Loras College campus.
McDermott and Lieurance were a one-two scoring punch the Warriors couldn’t quite figure out: The two combined for 31 points to lead the Cougar charge at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
McDermott sank four two-point field goals and made 7 of his 11 free throws in the game for a total of 15 points. Lieurance patrolled the perimeter, sinking three 3-point field goals, two mid-range jumpers, and knocked down three of his four free-throw attempts for a total of 16 points.
“I worked a lot on my outside shooting in the offseason, which helps us extend our range,” McDermott said.
With quality passing, the Cougars (7-3) stretched the floor for both to work complementary to each other’s skillset, which allowed McDermott to draw fouls in the paint, and allowed Lieurance to get more shots up from mid-range and beyond the arc.
“Our offense is best when everyone touches the ball,” Cascade coach Nate McMullen said.
For the Warriors (7-6), it was a tough row all game.
The team’s first basket didn’t occur until 4 minutes had passed in the first quarter, and only scored one basket in the second quarter via a 3-pointer from Carter Widmeier.
The third quarter was the highlight performance for the Warriors, who scored 15. Leading scorer Parker Shireman scored five of his seven points and Brody Culbertson scored all six of his points in the frame.
McMullen hopes the experience gained from the atmosphere will pay dividends toward the end of the season as Cascade looks to make a deep playoff push.
“It’s a district (playoff) type of game, where you’re not necessarily knowing all about the opponent,” McMullen said of the type of play at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic.
The Cougars host Bellevue on Tuesday night, followed by a similar type of game at Coe College on Thursday night versus Alburnett.
The Warriors will host Stockton on Wednesday, and travel to the South Beloit MLK Tournament on Saturday.
