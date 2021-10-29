CUBA CITY, Wis. — For the first time in his head coaching career, Cuba City football coach Guy Kopp and his Cubans will continue their season into the month of November.
The third-seeded Cubans (9-2) came out on top with a 41-30 win following an offensive shootout Friday night against seventh-seeded Lancaster in a WIAA Division 6 level two game.
Cuba City reclaimed the lead for the third and final time at 34-30 with 6 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard run by senior quarterback Beau Kopp, before forcing the Arrows (5-7) to punt for the first time all game. Kopp then connected with senior receiver Carter Olson for a 76-yard gain before Kopp ran the ball in for the score to put the Cubans up, 41-30.
The Cubans will advance to next week’s Level 3 game against the winner of today’s Darlington/Mondovi contest.
“This is very special for me because it’s the first time I’ve gotten to have my guys play in November,” Guy Kopp said. “To do so with this group, including my son, is just an amazing feeling.”
Beau Kopp finished the game 12-for-22 passing for 291 yards and two touchdowns while rushing four times for 20 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our running back (Chayse Barth) was really banged up and playing with a hurt shoulder, and I knew I had to take on a little more of the offensive load,” Beau Kopp said. “I have all the trust in the world in my line and receivers, and we found a way to get the job done.”
Carter Olson finished the game with four catches for 151 yards for the Cubans, while Barth added 15 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.
“Our defense getting that stop in the fourth quarter was huge,” Olson said. “Beau did a great job of taking care of the ball there at the end, and getting that last score helped us breathe a little.”
Lancaster didn’t make it easy, with quarterback Jacob DiVall proving to be a force to be reckoned with. The junior finished with 35 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns for the Arrows.
“We knew he was a beast from the last time we played them,” Guy Kopp said. “He’s a tough runner and he’s gotten better as the season has gone on. We had to make some adjustments at half and our guys responded.”