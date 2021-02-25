A pair of local teams who qualified for the Iowa girls state bowling tournament were recognized on Wednesday as having Mississippi Valley Conference coaches of the year and a total of four first-team all-league members.
Western Dubuque’s Larry Knipper earned the honor in the Mississippi Division, and Dubuque Hempstead’s Theresa Cheever received the honor in the Valley Division.
Western Dubuque seniors Lanie Konzen and Sara Horsfield and junior Sam Neuses made the Mississippi first team, while Hempstead senior Beth Johll earned the recognition in the Valley. Johll averaged a 194.0, Horsfield a 193.5, Konzen a 191.57 and Neuses a 187.61.
Dubuque Wahlert senior Lola Grap and junior Jamie Vondra and Western Dubuque sophomore Kirsten Butcher made the Mississippi second team. Hempstead juniors Erin Langel and Zoe Schultz and sophomore Libby Leach earned second-team honors in the Valley.
Honorable mention recognition went to Hempstead seniors Kirsten Mitchell and Emily Mueller, Senior junior Brooke Poll and senior Emma Clancy, Wahlert junior Natalie Kelzer and senior Abbie Beutin and Western Dubuque junior Ceci Daly and freshman Baylee Neyen.
Western Dubuque senior Jacob Butcher landed first-team recognition in the Mississippi Division for boys bowling. He averaged 202.94.
Western Dubuque sophomores Jude Ludwig and Nolan Vaske earned second-team recognition.
Local honorable mention selections included Hempstead juniors Ian Ninneman and Dakota Rupp, Senior junior Mason Krieg and senior Christian Merrick, Wahlert junior Nick Splinter and senior Ben Vaassen and Western Dubuque senior Ben Heiberger and sophomore Nick Sweeney.