In what has become less surprising each passing year, area girls cross country programs will be taking over the Iowa state meet next Saturday in Fort Dodge.
Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert won their respective state qualifying meets on Thursday, while Dubuque Hempstead took runner-up and Western Dubuque placed third to all send their teams to the state meet.
“I think the talent in this area is fantastic,” longtime Wahlert coach Cindy Wagner said. “The dedication of the students and coaches here is remarkable. I’m so glad to see all of these programs qualify.”
The Rams scored 29 points to outpace Iowa City High’s 53 points in a Class 4A qualifier at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls. Western Dubuque was third with 92 points.
Lilly Schmidt led Senior as runner-up in 18:53, while Claire Edmondson was fourth in 19:17. Izzy Gorton placed fifth in 19:25, Kate Miron was eighth in 19:48 and Grace Ries placed 10th in 20:05. Lucy Tompkins-Garoutte was 15th in 20:25 and Josie Stackis was 18th in 20:42.
“I felt really good today,” said Schmidt, a junior. “I’ve been having digestive problems, and I started a new diet and this is the first time my stomach hasn’t hurt during a race. The team is really happy and we have motivation to push each other next week and work to go that extra mile to get first at state.”
The Rams clinched their fourth straight trip to state with expert depth, as their top six runners each qualified individually and their seventh runner just missed the cut.
“We’re very proud of their team effort,” Senior coach Louie Fischer said. “Each of them takes their individual role in the team scheme pretty seriously. They take a lot of pride in that. We’re promoting the idea that every person in the race believes that it’s their effort that will make the difference and trust that the other six will make the difference. It comes together for a total team effort.”
The defending state champion Golden Eagles won their Class 3A qualifier in Independence with 28 points, cruising past Decorah’s 63 points. Wahlert clinched its sixth straight trip to state behind Gabby Moran’s runner-up time of 19:02 and all five scorers placing in the top 10. Alix Oliver was fifth in 19:58.2, while Lilah Takes was sixth in 19:58.9, Aunna Husemann took seventh in 19:59 and Ellie Meyer was eighth in 20:00.
After that performance, Wahlert will aim for a championship repeat in Fort Dodge.
“They really ran well on a course they weren’t familiar with, which is hard to do,” Wagner said. “I think they are just looking forward to doing their best next week and seeing what happens.”
Hempstead scored 45 points and finished runner-up to Linn-Mar at a Class 4A qualifier in Bettendorf, clinching its sixth consecutive berth to the state field. That’s the best streak in program history, topping four years straight in the 1980s.
“They are really buying into running as a pack, and we’ve been focusing on that the last couple weeks,” Mustangs coach Sharon Klein said. “It’s important for them to see each other and stay close. Running with each other really helped big time.”
Hannah Brown finished runner-up in 19:30 and Kaylee Leicht was sixth in 19:55. Brooke O’Brien was eighth in 19:57, Emma Holesinger placed 11th in 20:04 and Shaelyn Hostager was 18th in 20:28 to round out Hempstead’s score. Brown, Leicht and Hostager have now gone to state all four years of their careers, and Holesinger is going for a third time.
“Hannah just really has a passion for running and enjoys competing,” Klein said. “She’s a lot like her sister, Kristan, in that she rises to the occasion at the end of the season. This group of seniors got the ball rolling when they were freshmen and they’ve done a great job. They’ve had the experience and desire to get back every year.”
Western Dubuque is going to state for the first time since 2011, holding off Cedar Falls by nine points for third place at their 4A qualifier on the Tigers’ home course.
“They are very excited,” Bobcats coach Mark Digmann said. “We were counting and trying to figure out where Cedar Falls was at, and the girls started crying because we thought our season was over. Then we found out we made it and now they’re crying tears of joy. It was kind of a rollercoaster ride but they’re pretty ecstatic.”
Lauren Klein, a junior, has been the catalyst for the Bobcats all season and she led the way in seventh in 19:48. Audrey Biermann placed 12th in 20:15 and Lilly Boge was 16th in 20:31. Elly Burds placed 19th in 20:56 and Macy Simon took 38th in 22:15.
“She’s been huge,” Digmann said of Klein. “When she was a freshman, she got baptized a bit and went out way too fast at the district meet. Last year she wanted to make it so bad and didn’t get in. This was her year and she was determined to make it happen. She’s been real solid and we’re so happy for her. It’s well-deserved, too.”
In a Class 2A qualifier at North Fayette Valley, Bellevue advanced two runners to state. Gabby Williamson placed eighth in 21:25 and Delaney Dunne finished 12th at 21:36.
Cascade’s Emma Ostwinkle finished third in 21:04 to advance at a Class 1A qualifier in Iowa City. Maquoketa Valley’s Emma Doyl took 14th in 21:33 to also qualify.