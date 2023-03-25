Nearly two dozen baseball players with ties to the tri-state area earned spots on the Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason All-Central Region Teams, released recently.
Dubuque Hempstead catcher Solen Munson led the way by being selected second-team all-region on the squads dedicated to the Class of 2023.
An all-Mississippi Valley Conference performer last season, Munson has signed a national letter of intent to play at Pac-12 Conference power Arizona State University in the fall. He is the son of former Major League Baseball catcher Eric Munson, who owns and operates Gold Standard Athletics in Dubuque and serves as the hitting coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis.
Recommended for you
Seven area players made the Class of 2023 Central Region honorable mention list, including three Dubuque Wahlert standouts — outfielder and University of Iowa signee Ryan Brosius, catcher and Coe College commit Jack Walsh and right-handed pitcher Bryce Rudiger. Hempstead shortstop Jonny Muehring, Western Dubuque middle infielder Connor Maiers and Fennimore left-handed pitcher and University of Wisconsin-Stout commit Lucas Lendosky also made honorable mention. Galena, Ill., native Will Glenn, who now pitches for Barrington, also made the squad.
The Central Region includes players from 13 states — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Perfect Game also announced its Underclass all-Central Region squads, and 11 area players earned honorable mention status. The Underclass squads include all high school-age players except seniors.
Hempstead infielder/pitcher Gage Bishop and Western Dubuque infielder/pitcher Jake Goodman made the honorable mention list for the second consecutive season.
Wahlert’s honorable mention selections include catcher and Dubuque Senior transfer Bode Nagelmaker; outfielder Foti Rigopoulos, of Galena, Ill.; and outfielder Will Specht, the younger brother of Texas Rangers prospect Tommy Specht. Hempstead’s Reed Strohmeyer, the younger brother of University of Iowa freshman Kellen Strohmeyer, made the list as a shortstop.
The honorable mention squad also includes Senior first baseman Drew Francois, Western Dubuque catcher/outfielder Brett Harris, Cascade left-handed pitcher Cooper Hummel, Monticello catcher Dylan Monk and Galena shortstop Parker Studtmann.
PIZZA RANCH ALL-STAR SERIES TODAY
Two area basketball standouts will compete in the Pizza Ranch All-Star Games today at Dallas Center-Grimes High School west of Des Moines.
Beckman Catholic standout and Northwest Missouri State commit Padraig Gallagher will play for the Northeast Iowa Boys squad coached by Dunkerton’s Todd Kuntz and Decorah’s Jonathan Carlson. Dubuque Wahlert’s uncommitted Emma Donovan will play for the Northeast Iowa Girls team coached by Waterloo Columbus’ Cory O’Brien and Decorah’s Shannon Quandahl.
The all-star teams consist of 10-12 players from four regions across Iowa: Southeast Iowa, Northeast Iowa, Northwest Iowa, and Southwest Iowa.
First-round games will take place beginning at 10:15 a.m. After lunch, the ever popular 3-point contest will take place. The girls championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m., and the boys will follow at 5:15 p.m.
WAHLERT HALL OF FAME CLASS SET TO GROW
Dubuque Wahlert will induct six new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame tonight.
Steven Ihm, Calli (Johnson) McClyman, Tina Mulert Johnson, Mark Simon, Tom Smith and Dick Weitz will be honored during ceremonies that begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Grand River Center. Ihm was part of the 2022 class but could not attend induction ceremonies due to a prior commitment.
Reservations were due to the Wahlert athletic office by March 8.
UNI PANTHER CARAVAN RETURNING TO DUBUQUE
The University of Northern Iowa’s popular Panther Caravan will return to Dubuque in mid-May. The caravan presents an opportunity to meet and hear from UNI coaches, president Mark Nook, director of athletics David Harris and other special guests. Fans can enjoy giveaways, food and games as they connect with fellow UNI fans, current students, prospective students and their families, and alumni to celebrate all things purple and gold in a family-friendly atmosphere.
The Dubuque event is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.