Dubuque Hempstead’s Jonny Muehring (left) and Solen Munson celebrate Muehring’s home run during a game last season. Both earned preseason all-Central Region recognition from Perfect Game recently.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraph Herald

Nearly two dozen baseball players with ties to the tri-state area earned spots on the Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason All-Central Region Teams, released recently.

Dubuque Hempstead catcher Solen Munson led the way by being selected second-team all-region on the squads dedicated to the Class of 2023.

