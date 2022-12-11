The Dubuque Fighting Saints went from one Dupaco Cowbell Cup extreme to the other in a span of 24 hours this weekend.
Max Lundgren stopped all 32 shots he faced to lead the Des Moines Buccaneers to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Saints on Saturday night at Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale, Iowa. One night earlier, the Saints earned a 5-0 shutout victory at Cedar Rapids in another Cowbell Cup contest.
Lundgren recorded the first shutout win of the season for the Buccaneers, who improved to 9-9-3-2 and 1-3-2 in Cowbell Cup contests. Just this season, Des Moines joined Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo in the competition for the traveling trophy that has been awarded annually since the 2011-12 season.
Dubuque, meanwhile, suffered its first Cowbell Cup loss of the season after winning its first four. The Saints were shutout for the second time this season and first since a 3-0 setback to Omaha on Sept. 25 at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
Payton Nelson, playing his first game with the Buccaneers after being acquired in a trade with Muskegon this week, opened the scoring 2:45 into the contest. He converted a 2-on-1 with Lubomir Kupco for his first career USHL goal.
Saints goaltender Paxton Geisel stopped Anthony Ruklic on a breakaway at the 12:43 mark, but the Buccaneers doubled their lead shortly after the ensuing faceoff. Talon Sigurdson moved the puck to the right point and defenseman Gustav Stjernberg, whose shot eluded traffic and snuck past Geisel for his third goal of the season.
Des Moines added insurance 7:29 into the third period on Henry Bartle’s fifth goal of the season. Michael Bevilacqua and Jak Vaarwerk played catch around the perimeter before Bartle wired a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle just inside the right post behind Geisel for the Buccaneers first power play goal in three opportunities.
Carter Batchelder added an unassisted empty net goal with 2 seconds remaining in regulation to conclude the scoring. Geisel finished with 28 saves on 31 shots.
