In a Mississippi Valley Conference ranked showdown to open the season on Tuesday night, Iowa Class 4A No. 3-ranked Western Dubuque came up short against Class 5A No. 5 Cedar Falls, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25, at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa.
Meredith Bahl powered the Bobcats with 17 kills and 14 digs, while Ella Meyer contributed 26 digs and three ace serves. Maddy Maahs added 39 assists and 15 digs, and Libby Lansing finished with 10 kills and four blocks for WD.
Both teams reached their respective state tournaments last season. The Bobcats lost in the 4A semifinals to eventual champ Cedar Rapids Xavier, while the Tigers lost to Pleasant Valley in the 5A quarterfinals.
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Waterloo East 0 -- At Moody Gymnasium: The new-look Mustangs got their season off to a strong start in a 25-11, 25-12, 25-23 sweep of the Trojans. Freshman Addi Wright delivered a strong varsity debut with nine kills, five digs, two blocks and an ace, and Dani Kurth added nine kills and five blocks.
Ashley Glennon, Hempstead's lone returning starter, had seven kills, four digs and an ace. Maggie Nevins chipped in 33 assists.
Dubuque Senior 3, Waterloo West 1 -- At Nora Gymnasium: Maya Watters contributed 10 kills, Alana McDermott had 26 digs, and the Rams captured their season opener over the Wahawks, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12. Jenna Lewis added 19 assists and Laci Doyle chipped in two aces for the Rams.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2 -- At Wahlert: The Golden Eagles pushed the Class 5A No. 15-ranked Hawks to the brink in their season opener, but fell in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 25-12, 11-25, 20-25, 15-7. Addie Poppe came through with 10 kills and three blocks for Wahlert, while Meghan McDonald added eight kills. Mia Kunnert delivered 47 digs and Olivia Donovan added 25 assists for Wahlert.
Cascade 3, MFL/Mar-Mac 0 -- At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars cruised to a sweep in their season opener over the Bulldogs, 25-7, 25-23, 25-16.