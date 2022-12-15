Blazek

University of Wisconsin-Platteville defensive lineman Justin Blazek finished second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss this season while earning first-team all-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association.

 University of Wisconsin-Platteville athletics

University of Wisconsin-Platteville defensive lineman Justin Blazek became the fifth player in school history and the first since 2016 to earn all-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association on Tuesday.

The senior from Naperville, Ill., landed a spot on the 11-player first-team defense after finishing second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He finished third on the team with 58 total tackles, including a season-high 10 stops in an upset win over UW-River Falls on Oct. 15.

Email College Notebook items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.