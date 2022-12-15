University of Wisconsin-Platteville defensive lineman Justin Blazek finished second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss this season while earning first-team all-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville defensive lineman Justin Blazek became the fifth player in school history and the first since 2016 to earn all-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association on Tuesday.
The senior from Naperville, Ill., landed a spot on the 11-player first-team defense after finishing second in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He finished third on the team with 58 total tackles, including a season-high 10 stops in an upset win over UW-River Falls on Oct. 15.
Blazek recorded a pair of multi-sack games, with a season-high three coming at UW-Stout. He forced turnovers in back-to-back games, grabbing an interception against Hardin-Simmons on Sept. 17, before recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown Oct. 1 at UW-Oshkosh.
D3football.com named Blazek as its defensive player of the year in Region 6 last week.
Wartburg College senior running back Hunter Clasen — a Bellevue High School graduate from Springbrook, Iowa — earned a spot on the second-team offense. The American Rivers Conference offensive player of the year carried the ball 257 times for a school-record 1,569 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 223 yards and one score and returned nine kicks for 201 yards.
Area players all-region — Six area football players earned All-Region 5 accolades from D3football.com last week. Wartburg defensive tackle Riley Konrardy, a senior who prepped at Bellevue High, and linebacker Owen Grover, a senior from Dyersville Beckman Catholic, both earned spots on the first-team defense, while Clasen landed on the second-team offense.
The second-team defense included Coe College junior defensive end Alex Aitchison, a former Cascade prep; Loras College senior cornerback Joey Foley, a Rockford, Ill., native; and Wartburg sophomore safety Parker Rochford, an Edgewood-Colesburg grad.
In addition to Blazek, two UW-Platteville players earned recognition in Region 6. Senior kicker Andrew Schweigert, a Sussex, Wis., native, and senior linebacker Sam Smith, from Pewaukee, Wis., landed third-team accolades.
Parker named finalist for Athlete of Year — Loras College cross country standout Kassie Parker has been named as a finalist for the NCAA Division III Honda Athlete of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. The award will be announced at the end of the academic year.
Parker broke her own school-record times in each the 5K (17:02.01) and the 6K (20:00.1) and successfully defended her titles at the NCAA Division III National Championship, the NCAA Midwest Region Championship, and the American Rivers Conference Championship while earning her second consecutive United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III Female Athlete of the Year award.
In the classroom, Parker earned the USTFCCCA National Scholar Athlete of the Year award in 2021 and has been named CoSIDA/CSC Academic All-District twice in her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.