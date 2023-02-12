It was another milestone day for the Clarke women’s basketball team.
Giana Michels, a senior guard from Bellevue, Iowa, became the third member of this year’s Pride team — and 17th overall — to net 1,000 points for her career in Clarke’s 80-70 win over MidAmerica Nazarene on Saturday at the Kehl Center.
Michels, who finished the game with nine points, joined teammates Emma Kelchen and Nicole McDermott in reaching the benchmark this season.
Recommended for you
Kelchen led the NAIA No.8-ranked Pride (23-3,17-3 Heart of America) with 18 points and Tina Ubl added 14.
Loras 91, Nebraska Wesleyan 30 — At Lillis AWC: Cassidy Maroszek scored 11 points and was the only player in the game to reach double figures, and the Duhawks (19-4, 12-2 American Rivers Conference) forced 34 turnovers and held the Prairie Wolves to just 11-for-49 shooting in a dominant victory.
Simpson 79, Dubuque 67 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Tabria Thomas had a near perfect night, converting 11 of 12 field goal attempts for a game-high 29 points, but the Spartans (13-10, 7-7 A-R-C) lost to the Storm.
UW-Platteville 57, UW-River Falls 55 — At Platteville, Wis.: Brynlee Nelson scored a team-high 19 points, Madalyn Reichmann added 11 and the Pioneers (10-14, 3-10 WIAC) snapped a five-game skid.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 75, Simpson 58 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Cascade, Iowa, native Brock Simon recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the Spartans (17-6, 10-4) win their fourth straight game. Jaylin McCants scored a game-best 23 points for UD.
UW-Platteville 84, UW-River Falls 50 — At River Falls, Wis.: Logan Pearson dropped a game-high 32 points on 10-for-13 shooting, Julian Samuels added 19 points and Aiden Wieczorek had 16, and the Pioneers (14-10, 7-6 WIAC) routed River Falls.
Nebraska Wesleyan 84, Loras 74 — At Lillis AWC: Ali Sabet scored 14 points, Tyler Bass chipped in 12 and Alex Singleton and Declan Ciurlik added 10 apiece, but the Duhawks (14-9, 8-6 A-R-C) lost at home to the Prairie Wolves.
MidAmerica Nazarene 98, Clarke 62 — At Kehl Center: Anthony Eddy and Chandler Dean scored 13 points apiece to pace the Pride (11-14, 6-13 Heart of America), but MidAmerica Nazarene put five scorers in double figures and shot 51.4% from the floor to rout Clarke.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 0 — At St. Louis, Mo.: Tye Ojala downed 11 kills, Nick Palatine had 17 digs and Erik Schmidt dished out 30 assists as the Pride won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20.
Loras 3, Concordia (Wis.) 1 — At Lillis AWC: Corey Mayotte floored 16 kills and Dorian Fiorenza added 10 as the Duhawks (6-1) beat Concordia, 25-18, 26-24, 24-26, 25-16.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Pioneers 4th — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Nathan Wynsma (174) and Tyler Hannah (197) each finished as runners-up and Aiden Brosinski (157) was third to help UW-Platteville place fourth as a team at the WIAC Championships.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke takes 2 — At Sterlington, La.: Kieron Crowder homered and drove in three runs, and Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake struck out five and allowed just three hits over five shutout innings as Clarke throttled Wayland Baptist, 19-0. The Pride finished the Cajun Collision 4-0 with a 6-2 win over Science and Arts. Isaac Rohde struck out 14 and allowed two unearned runs on six hits in seven innings.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 4, Waterloo 1 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Carter Kerkenbush tallied a pair of goals, and Callan Messerich and Brayden Schilling also scored to lead the Saints in Midwest High School Hockey League play Friday night. Blaise Seghers, Cody Sweeney, Nikolai Sookochoff, Tyler White and Cameron O’Donnell picked up assists, and Colton Stoll made 29 saves to earn the victory in net.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warren 60, East Dubuque 55 — At Warren, Ill.: Brody Culbertson and Carter Widmeier scored 15 points apiece, but East Dubuque lost to Warren.
Southwestern 59, Boscobel 26 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Mason Kaiser scored 14 points and Jack Runde added 12, and the Wildcats broke out to a 28-8 halftime lead in a blowout win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.