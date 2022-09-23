Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (4-0) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (3-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Rapids Kennedy won, 28-21 and 23-9.
Outlook — This game traditionally has not gone in the Rams’ favor, with Kennedy owning a 6-1 advantage in meetings since 2010. That includes last season, when the Cougars eliminated Senior in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Senior owns an edge in passing yards, 742-466; Kennedy has the advantage on the ground, 809-598. A win for the Rams would help solidify their playoff positioning heading into the final four-game stretch of the regular season.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28, Senior 24
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY (3-1, 0-1) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (3-1, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — North Fayette Valley won, 50-33
Outlook — North Fayette Valley took the first meeting between these programs last year, but Wahlert is a much more experienced team this time around, and already has a few resume-building wins under its belt. This one is important in the district championship race, because North Fayette Valley and Waukon are among the other two programs, with Wahlert, expected to challenge for the crown. Waukon beat North Fayette Valley last week and visits the Rock Bowl next week. The Golden Eagles would take a big step up in the district race with a win tonight.
TH prediction — Wahlert 34, North Fayette Valley 20
MARION (2-2, 0-0) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (2-2, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 41-0
Outlook — The Bobcats have gotten rolling the last two weeks and can’t be a team to be overlooked, especially playing at Buchman Field. This week brings another strong opponent with Iowa Hawkeyes recruit Alex Mota at receiver. Containing him, and continuing to open big running lanes for a punishing Western Dubuque rushing attack, will go a long way toward the Bobcats extending their winning streak and taking an early step up in the Class 4A District 2 race.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 35, Marion 28
POSTVILLE (0-4, 0-1) AT BECKMAN CATHOLIC (3-1, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Beckman Catholic won, 69-0
Outlook — No doubt the Trailblazers are eager to avenge last week’s loss to rival Cascade that bumped them from the 1A rankings. Tonight’s game should provide a good opportunity for Beckman to get its offense rolling in the right direction against a Postville team that is allowing 54.5 points on average. Look for a big night from the Blazers offensively.
TH prediction — Beckman Catholic 48, Postville 6
CASCADE (3-1, 1-0) AT WATERLOO COLUMBUS (1-3, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Waterloo Columbus won, 35-0
Outlook — The Cougars have a nice balance going through the first four games. The offense is averaging nearly 24 points per game, and the defense surrendering just under 15 points per contest. Despite a limited roster, Cascade has shown the knack for big plays at big moments. Columbus’ 1-3 record is a bit deceiving as two of its losses have come against No. 2-ranked West Branch and ninth-ranked Dike-New Hartford.
TH prediction — Cascade 24, Waterloo Columbus 17
BELLEVUE (1-3, 1-2) AT NORTH CEDAR (1-3, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 63-25
Outlook — The Comets have an opportunity to get back on track tonight against North Cedar, which has scored just 12 points over its previous three contests. Bellevue has won the last six matchups against the Knights, and eight of 10 overall. Look for the Comets’ offense to put up some big numbers against a Knights’ defense that is allowing almost 40 points per game.
TH prediction — Bellevue 42, North Cedar 18
MAQUOKETA (1-3, 0-0) AT VINTON-SHELLSBURG (1-3, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Vinton-Shellsburg won, 24-21
Outlook — The Cardinals got their first win last week over Clinton and look to carry that momentum tonight. Maquoketa senior quarterback Kasey Coakley has had a big year, throwing for eight touchdowns and 797 yards through the air. Look for him to lead another potent offensive effort from the Cardinals tonight.
TH prediction — Maquoketa 31, Vinton-Shellsburg 24
ILLINOIS
ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN LIFE (0-1) AT RIVER RIDGE (1-3, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Wildcats recorded their first win last week with a 46-42 victory over Freeport Aquin. George Winter leads River Ridge with 511 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while Sam Ries has thrown for 373 yards and three scores. The Wildcats should have the upper hand tonight against Christian Life, which is playing just its second game of the year.
TH prediction — River Ridge 42, Rockford Christian Life 25
WISCONSIN
PLATTEVILLE (2-3, 1-2) at LANCASTER (4-1, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Grant County rivalry returns with Lancaster’s shift back into the Southwest Wisconsin Conference. The teams last met in 2020, with Lancaster claiming a 28-14 victory. Platteville is coming off two straight losses and will want to move a step closer to playoff eligibility. Lancaster has allowed just seven points over its last two games.
TH prediction — Lancaster 32, Platteville 24
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (3-2, 2-1) at SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (3-2, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Site — Hazel Green, Wis.
Radio — x1071.com
Last year — Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg won by forfeit
Outlook — Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg is in the Six Rivers Conference title race despite last week’s loss to Potosi/Cassville, but it will take wins this week and on Oct. 7 against Black Hawk/Warren to stake a real claim to the title. Southwestern/East Dubuque is coming off a pair of tough losses and will be looking to re-establish its dominance on the ground. The WarCats are not playoff eligible, but still have a path to the district championship with a win.
TH prediction — Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 36, Southwestern/East Dubuque 32
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK IN PARENTHESES)
O’Neill: 18-4 (5-0)
Miller: 12-3 (2-1)
