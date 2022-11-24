The Dubuque Senior boys swimming team picked up its first dual meet victory in nearly three years in its season opener on Tuesday.
The Rams edged Waterloo, 89-72, and dropped a 113-55 decision to Decorah in the double-dual at Waterloo. It marked Senior’s first dual win since beating Clinton on Dec. 10, 2019.
Sophomore Zack Heiar won the 200 individual medley in 2:11.44 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.20, and freshman William Fry took the 500 freestyle in 5:28.69 to lead the Rams.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 69, Dakota 37 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 19 points as the Hornets improved to 2-0 with a win over the Indians at their own turkey tournament on Tuesday.
Fennimore 50, River Ridge 43 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Brady Larson scored 21 points and Evan Larson added 12 as the Golden Eagles held off the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Benton 69, Pecatonica 58 — At Pecatonica, Wis.: Rex Blaine poured in 23 points to lead the Zephyrs to the victory on Tuesday night. Nathan Keleher added 14 points, Nate Lawrence added 12 points, and Lucas Jansen chipped in 10.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 59, Davenport Central 15 — At Davenport, Iowa: Camdyn Kay scored 17 points, Chandler Houselog netted 16, and the Mustangs routed the Blue Devils to open the season on Tuesday night.
Platteville 53, Darlington 46 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 19 points, Lizzie Poller had 11, and the Hillmen held off the Redbirds on Tuesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 81, Augustana 73 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Ben Probst drilled seven 3-pointers among his career-high 30 points to lead the Pioneers (3-2) to victory on Tuesday night.
