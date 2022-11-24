The Dubuque Senior boys swimming team picked up its first dual meet victory in nearly three years in its season opener on Tuesday.

The Rams edged Waterloo, 89-72, and dropped a 113-55 decision to Decorah in the double-dual at Waterloo. It marked Senior’s first dual win since beating Clinton on Dec. 10, 2019.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.