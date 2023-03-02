Galena's Gracie Furlong reaches for a loose ball with Okawville's Megan Rennegarbe (center) and Caroline Tepe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Addie Hefel takes a shot over Okawville's Megan Rennegarbe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong drives past Okawville's Caroline Tepe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Taylor Burcham drives through the defense of Okawville's Briley Rhodes (left) and Megan Rennegarbe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Julia Townsend tries to pull in a loose ball from Okawville's Megan Rennegarbe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Addie Hefel (right) tries to steal the ball from Okawville's Alayna Kraus during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Julia Townsend reacts in the final seconds of their game vs. Okawville during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong walks off the court after their loss to Okawville during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's head coach Jamie Watson watches his offense during their game vs. Okawville in the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong drives past Okawville's Caroline Tepe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong drives around Okawville's Caroline Tepe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong shoots over Caroline Tepe Okawville's during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's head coach Jamie Watson watches his offense during their game vs. Okawville in the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong reaches for a loose ball with Okawville's Megan Rennegarbe (center) and Caroline Tepe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Addie Hefel takes a shot over Okawville's Megan Rennegarbe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong drives past Okawville's Caroline Tepe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Taylor Burcham drives through the defense of Okawville's Briley Rhodes (left) and Megan Rennegarbe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Julia Townsend tries to pull in a loose ball from Okawville's Megan Rennegarbe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Addie Hefel (right) tries to steal the ball from Okawville's Alayna Kraus during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Julia Townsend reacts in the final seconds of their game vs. Okawville during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong walks off the court after their loss to Okawville during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's head coach Jamie Watson watches his offense during their game vs. Okawville in the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong drives past Okawville's Caroline Tepe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong drives around Okawville's Caroline Tepe during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's Gracie Furlong shoots over Caroline Tepe Okawville's during the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Galena's head coach Jamie Watson watches his offense during their game vs. Okawville in the Illinois High School Association Girls State Basketball Tournament class 1A semifinal game held at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
NORMAL, Ill. – Galena coach Jamie Watson knew all season that Friday’s matchup was a strong possibility.
“We’ve had our eye on Okawville for a long time,” Watson said. “We knew that if we got here, they were probably going to be here, too. And I’m sure they had their eye on us, too. They’re a good team, well prepared, and made plays. It was as evenly a matched game as you could have, but they just made more plays today.”
Thursday’s heavyweight matchup featured the state’s top two ranked teams in an Illinois Class 1A state semifinal showdown as No. 1 Galena battled No. 2 Okawville at Redbird Arena in Normal, Ill.
Recommended for you
Galena, the state runner-up from a year ago, made its first three shots of the game to take an early advantage, but stumbled upon a cold spell from the second quarter on, falling to the Lady Rockets, 59-41, and again narrowly missed bringing home the school's first-ever state title.
“I told these kids in the locker room that I could not possibly be prouder of them,” Watson said. “They worked their tails off from Day 1.”
Thursday’s semifinal loss was a bitter pill to swallow, but for back-to-back seasons – and for just the second time in program history – the Pirates gave the Galena faithful another trip to state.
And the sea of Blue showed up in waves.
“Last year, we didn’t really know what we were getting into," Galena sophomore guard Gracie Furlong said. “It’s just great to know that our community is behind us, and coming here and having that experience is just amazing.”
Addie Hefel led Galena (34-2) with 11 points, Taylor Burcham added nine and Furlong chipped in six.
Alayna Kraus, who joined Furlong on the Illinois Associated Press all-state first team announced Wednesday night, caught fire in the second half to lead all scorers with 23 points. The Lady Rockets will play Christopher in Saturday’s championship at 11 a.m.
Hefel, Burcham and Furlong had early buckets to stake Galena to an 8-1 lead at 3:28 of the first quarter, but Okawville ran off a 7-0 spurt to get within one, 10-9, after 8 minutes.
Burcham’s jumper on the opening possession of the second staked the Pirates to a 12-9 lead, but it proved to be their final advantage of the game. A 6-0 run by the Lady Rockets to close the half put Oakwville in front, 22-16,
The Pirates, who shot 44.4 percent from the field in the first quarter, were never able to regain that rhythm, shooting just 30 percent in the second and 25 percent in the third.
Galena actually fared better from the field overall, 36.1 percent to Okawville 34.9, but the Lady Rockets hit on 6 of 14 from the 3-point line, compared to the Pirates’ 2-for-10 effort.
“The 3-point line was the difference,” Watson said. “Especially in those two big runs they had – the one in the second quarter and the third quarter – they hit some shots from that side. Alayna (Kraus) hit a big one to put them up double digits at one point.”
Kraus netted 11 of Okawville’s 13 third-quarter points, including a coast-to-coast layup at the buzzer, to extend the lead to 35-22 with one quarter to play.
Julia Townsend hit a 3-pointer with 4:18 remaining to bring Galena within 40-31, but Okawville continued to answer back.
“It felt like when we would crawl back and get something going, they would hit a 3,” Watson said. “Our momentum just kept getting killed.”
With its three leading scorers – Furlong, Hefel and Burcham – returning next season, Hefel is already game planning a third consecutive trip to Redbird Arena.
“I definitely will put so much time into this sport,” Hefel said. “Just being here twice, nothing is stopping us from getting here a third time. Definitely putting in a lot of time and working with the underclassmen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.