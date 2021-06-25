Lane Wels contributed in many ways and earned the Dubuque Hempstead baseball team a split with Davenport Central on Thursday.
Wels went yard for a home run and drove in three runs, while also earning the win on the mound over six innings on a three-hitter with four strikeouts as the Mustangs won the opener in a rout, 11-0, at Core Field.
Logan Runde also went deep for Hempstead. Runde and Dane Shope drove in a pair of runs, and Kellen Strohmeyer and John Cornelius doubled.
Davenport Central won the nightcap, 4-1, to salvage a split.
Cascade 5, West Liberty 4 — At West Liberty, Iowa: Jack Menster went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs, and Ted Weber drove in two runs as the Cougars edged the Comets.
Durant 10, Bellevue 8 — At Durant, Iowa: Chris Klein made his only hit count for the Comets, going deep for a home run and finishing with four RBIs, but Bellevue’s six-run rally in the fifth inning fell short to Durant.
(Wednesday’s late games)
Western Dubuque 8, Pleasant Valley 6 — At Farley, Iowa: Sawyer Nauman hit a two-run home run, his ninth of the season, among his two hits as the Bobcats knocked off the No. 1 team in Iowa Class 4A. Nauman moved into a tie for the state’s home run lead with Aidan Rath, of Wellman Mid-Prairie, and his 47 RBIs pulled him within one of CAM’s Colby Rich for the state lead. Bryn Vantiger added a pair of hits, and Tyler Weidenbacher drove in a pair of runs to back winning pitcher Ryker Staudenmeier, who went 5 1/3 innings.
Pleasant Valley won its first 16 games of the season prior to Wednesday night’s non-conference showdown. Western Dubuque improved to 11-12.
Mount Vernon 6-2, Maquoketa 5-9 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Cardinals rebounded in the second game of the WaMaC Conference doubleheader to move a game above .500 at 11-10. The Mustangs fell to 9-14.
West Delaware 17, Monticello 7 — At Monticello, Iowa: Logan Woellert collected four hits, while Isaac Fettkether and Kyle Cole had three hits each and Jared Voss and Lukas Meyer chipped in two apiece in a 17-hit West Delaware (8-13) attack.
South Winneshiek 7, Clayton Ridge/Central 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Caleb Helle collected two of Clayton Ridge’s four hits in the Upper Iowa Conference setback. CR/C fell to 5-14. Ethan Luzum went 4-for-4 with three RBIs for South Winn (17-5).
North Linn 8-16, Edgewood-Colesburg 3-4 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Class 1A No. 2-ranked North Linn improved to 23-1 with the sweep. Quintin Hess led Ed-Co (5-12) by going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in the first game. In the nightcap, Parker Rochford went 2-for-2 for the Vikings.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-3, Western Dubuque 2-13 — At Farley, Iowa: Maddie Harris and Meg Besler had three hits apiece, Sara Horsfield, Abigail Kluesner, Audrey Biermann and Brynn Walters added two each, and Besler drove in three runs as the Bobcats won the second game of the MVC twin bill on Wednesday. Sydney Kennedy homered in the opener, but WD dropped a nail-biter to the defending Class 5A state champions.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Dyersville 8, Key West 7 (9 innings) — At Worthington, Iowa: The Whitehawks scratched out a pair of runs in the top of the ninth, then held on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals of the Worthington Tournament. T.J. Deardorff went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Riley LeGrand, Austin Savary and Grant Riggan added two hits each, and LeGrand pitched the final two innings for the win.
Monticello will face Epworth at 6:45 in Friday’s first semifinal, and Bernard plays Dyersville in the nightcap. The championship is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Farley 14, Worthington 1 — At Farley, Iowa: Tony Anstoetter went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, Alex Vaassen homered, and Farley used a nine-run fourth inning to rout Worthington.