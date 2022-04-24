Ethan Peters became the all-time career saves leader in Loras College program history as the Duhawks earned a doubleheader split with Coe College on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Peters, a senior from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., earned his 10th save of the season and program-best 16th of his career in a 4-1 win in the opener. The Kohawks answered and squeezed out a 2-1 victory in the second contest.
The Duhawks are 25-8 overall, 9-8 in the American Rivers Conference. The Kohawks went to 16-15, 10-8.
The Duhawks got off to an early lead in the first game when Luke Fennelly started the game off being hit by a pitch. Max Cullen connected on a one-out single that would bring Fennelly around to score.
Matt Jeter worked through 5 2/3 innings in which he allowed only two hits and no runs. Jeter also recorded two strikeouts, but the Kohawks scraped across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Loras took control with three runs in the eighth. Ryan Wohlers got to first quickly after a four-pitch walk. After a bunt and two wild pitches, Wohlers scored to regain the lead. Pinch runner Michael Garrett scored on a wild pitch, then Dakota Church score on a failed pickoff attempt by Coe.
Peters closed it out, tossing 3 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, three hits and no walks.
Nebraska Wesleyan 1-6, Dubuque 0-4 — At Runkle Field: Kaleb Knox’s RBI single in the 11th inning lifted the Prairie Wolves in the opener, and despite Joe Unger’s three RBIs in Game 2 the Spartans (18-14, 10-10 A-R-C) were handed a pair of losses.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Peru State 3-0, Clarke 1-8 — At Veterans Park: Hempstead grad Malarie Huseman struck out seven in a three-hitter to earn her seventh win of the season as the Pride (8-32, 2-26 Heart of America Conference) won the second game. Daija Bates and Izriah Hodson went yard for Clarke.
MEN’S TENNIS
Duhawks split — At Tucker Courts: Konnor Barth and Eian Coad won at No. 5 and 6 singles, but the Duhawks (10-8, 4-3 A-R-C) couldn’t get past the Dutch. Loras responded, however, with an 8-1 win over Simpson. Kevin Blomquist (No. 1) and Thomas Kampmier (No. 2) picked up big singles wins for the Duhawks.
Spartans drop pair — At Farber Courts: Milan Zivkovic continued his strong season with a pair of victories at No. 1 singles, but Dubuque dropped decisions to Simpson, 7-2, and Central, 8-1.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 12, Northwestern 4 — At St. Paul, Minn.: Ben Farraday scored five goals and Aidan Culligan added four scores as the Spartans (8-7) topped Northwestern.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Wahlert splits — Jack Freiburger (No. 1) and Roan Martineau (No. 2) were impressive in singles, then teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles as Wahlert (5-3) blanked Waterloo West, 9-0, in Waterloo, Iowa. The Golden Eagles opened the day with a 9-0 loss to Cedar Falls in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Mustangs split — At Roos Courts: Sydney Thoms battled for a 6-2, 6-7, 7-5 victory at No. 1 singles, while twins Riley (No. 2) and Peyton (No. 3) Weber also secured wins as Hempstead cruised past Iowa City West, 9-0. The Weber twins won at No. 1 doubles in a tight 5-4 loss to Iowa City Liberty.
Marathon day for Wahlert — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Wahlert finished a postponed match with Iowa City Liberty, losing, 8-1. The Eagles then lost to Cedar Falls, 8-1, but battled for a tough 5-4 win over Waterloo West. Claire Walker and Ava Graham (No. 1) and Carrie Schmid and Avery Bellini (No. 3) secured the victory in doubles.
PREP SOFTBALL
Hillmen sweep — At South Wayne, Wis.: Delaney Johnson blasted a three-run homer to deep left field as Platteville pulled away from Black Hawk, 8-5. The Hillmen (5-3) also earned an 18-6 victory over La Crosse Aquinas with another huge effort from Johnson, as she drilled another three-run homer and finished with seven RBIs.
PREP BASEBALL
Warriors split — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Sam Bowman went yard with four RBIs, Angel Reyes, Sam Huntington and Ben Montag drove in three runs apiece, and East Dubuque scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to drop Pearl City, 24-14. The Warriors lost a game to Fennimore, 14-10.
Warren/Stockton 16, Durand/Pecatonica 3 — At Warren, Ill.: Owen Logemann hit two home runs, Caleb Mammoser added a homer and five RBIs, and the Warhawks rolled to victory.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Clayton Ridge 5, Bellevue Marquette 3 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Rachel Powers scored three goals, and Haley Rork and Katy Geuder also found the net, as the Eagles beat the Mohawks. Gwen Schroeder kept Marquette in the game with 18 saves at goalkeeper.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Hiawatha advances in area tournament — At Dyersville, Iowa: Jabari Dobbs, a left-handed senior pitcher from Cedar Rapids Washington, tossed a one-hitter to lead Hiawatha to a 19-0 victory over Dubuque County in the first game at the area tournament at Commercial Club Park. The Minutemen bounced back to beat Linn-Mar, 12-1, as Dubuque Wahlert’s Aaron Savary homered and pitched five dominant innings.
All three teams finished with 1-1 records, but Hiawatha advanced to the second round next weekend in Cedar Rapids because it allowed the fewest runs. Dubuque County was the three-time defending state champion and advanced to the Legion World Series last season, but its season came to an end Saturday.