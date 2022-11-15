The honors keep digging up for the defensive dynamo.
Western Dubuque senior libero Ella Meyer received elite all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday. Meyer was selected in a group of nine players as elite in the state, regardless of class.
Meyer was selected as the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year and will continue her career at NCAA Division I Western Illinois. She was a leader for the Bobcats in helping the team return to the Class 4A state semifinals for the fourth consecutive season, and closed her senior campaign with the most digs in Iowa this season with 675. She added 65 ace serves.
Meyer led the Bobcats in digs all four of her varsity seasons and finished with program records in career digs (1,959) and digs per set (6.8).
Joining Meyer on the elite team were Davenport Assumption senior Ava Schubert; Marion senior Avery Van Hook; Iowa City Liberty senior Cassidy Hartman; Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Isabelle Elliott; Urbandale senior Lily Dykstra; Mount Vernon senior Madeleine Miller; Dike-New Hartford junior Payton Petersen; and Western Christian senior Stella Wintefeld.
Dykstra was chosen as the Player of the Year.
Meyer's Western Dubuque teammate, senior Libby Lansing, along with West Delaware senior Alivia Schulte, were named all-state first team in Class 4A. Beckman Catholic senior Jenna Lansing received honorable mention in Class 2A.
WD's Lansing was a first-team selection in the MVC Valley Division and closed her senior campaign with 322 kills, 91 blocks, 36 digs and 28 aces. She added 236 kills and a team-high 89 blocks last year as a junior.
Schulte led the Hawks back to the doorstep of state before falling to eventual state runner-up Clear Creek Amana in the regional final. Schulte fronted the Hawks with 338 digs and 52 aces, plus added 269 kills.
Lansing had Beckman Catholic close to a state tournament return before losing in the regional final. Lansing led the Trailblazers this fall with 302 kills and 61 aces, while contributing 131 digs and 39 blocks.
Player of the Year honors went to Dykstra (5A), Van Hook (4A), Miller (3A), Petersen and Winterfield (2A) and Burlington Notre Dame's Gabby Deery (1A).
Coach of the Year honors were given to West Des Moines Valley's Jeremy Mikesell (5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier's Austin Filer (4A), Sioux Center's Julie Oldenkamp (3A), Dike-New Hartford's Diane Harms (2A) and Ankeny Christian's Michele Quick (1A).
