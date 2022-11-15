The honors keep digging up for the defensive dynamo.

Western Dubuque senior libero Ella Meyer received elite all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday. Meyer was selected in a group of nine players as elite in the state, regardless of class. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.