Chuck Long considered this to be a build-back weekend for the Winter Iowa Games in Dubuque.
The annual sports festival took a one-year hiatus last winter because of the coronavirus pandemic and returned the past two weekends in Dubuque County. Skiing took place last weekend at Sundown Mountain, while this weekend featured competition in ice hockey, indoor soccer, martial arts, a 5K road race, swimming and volleyball.
“We have a long-standing tradition of being here each January, so it was important for us to be back here, just as I know it was important to the City of Dubuque to have us back,” said Long, the former University of Iowa and NFL quarterback who serves as the CEO and executive director for the Iowa Sports Foundation, which oversees the summer and winter editions of the Iowa Games.
“Dubuque knows us, and we know Dubuque. We’re very fortunate to have staff, as well as individual sports commissioners who can pretty much put on these events in their sleep, because they’ve done it so many times.”
Dubuque has served as the primary host for the Winter Iowa Games since the early 1990s. So, running a smooth festival wasn’t the challenge this weekend.
“The real challenge was getting people confident enough to come back, and that’s something that’s still out of our hands because of the way people feel about the pandemic,” Long said. “We didn’t have the full numbers we had before the pandemic, but we expected that a little bit. I was pleased with the turnout, though.
“We won’t have the final numbers for a few weeks yet, but to be honest, I think we did a little better than we thought we would. This was definitely a build-back year, just like last summer was a build-back summer for us, and I think we’ve built some pretty good momentum moving forward.”
The Winter Iowa Games will continue into early March with a handful of events scattered throughout the state for the next several weeks.