SHULLSBURG, Wis. — The Potosi Chieftains continue to roll in the late part of the regular season, earning their 10th straight win Thursday night with an 82-42 route of the Shullsburg Miners.
The win keeps the Chieftains (15-6, 9-2) in contention for a share of the Six Rivers title, pending the outcome of the River RIdge/Shullsburg game next Thursday. A Shullsburg (11-10, 7-4) win would give a share of the title to Potosi, while a Ridge win would give the Timberwolves the title outright.
The Chieftains lost to the Miners, 56-45, back on Jan. 14, which capped off a string of five losses in a row. They have not lost since.
“Things were not going well there for a while, and that came back to the way we were practicing,” Potosi coach Mike Uppena said. “We sat down one day during practice and asked them if they were practicing the way a championship team should be, and one of our seven seniors stood up and said, ‘No, and that stops today.’ We have been a much different team after that.”
The Chieftains shot lights out Thursday night, led by a 7-for-8 performance from senior Ben Udelhofen, who finished with a team-high 20 points. He went 5-for-6 from 3-point range.
“This game really shows how far we’ve come,” Udelhofen said. “We gained a lot of confidence after the Ridge game, and we’re just having fun out there. This is the perfect time for us to be playing our best ball of the season.”
Potosi shot an astounding 71 percent from the field in the second half, opening up a 30-15 lead they held at the break.
“We knew we wanted to come out and not allow them to get into any kind of rhythm offensively,” Udelhofen said. “I think we did a good job of that with our defense.”
The Chieftains had solid balance with their scoring attack, with Nick Edge adding 16, Frank Kruser with 14 and Gunnar Stappert with 12.
“These guys have really worked on improving the little things,” Uppena said. “Tonight we did a great job of grabbing offensive rebounds and getting steals and deflections on defense. When you can do those things, you become a real nuisance to your opponent.”
The Miners, who trailed 9-0 to start the game before pulling to within eight later in the first half, were led by Brandon Hoppman with 15 points and Chandler Kelly with 13.
“Whatever happens next week, we are still in a really good position heading into the post-season,” Uppena said. “This team has done what they needed to do to put themselves in a position to be successful.”