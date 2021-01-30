MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Fennimore Golden Eagles won their eighth straight game while handing Mineral Point its first conference loss of the season Friday night with a 44-33 win over the Division 4 No. 4-ranked Pointers at Mineral Point High.
Fennimore (8-3, 10-7) trailed, 3-2, but led for the remainder of the game after a Claire Faulkner 3-pointer with 12:18 remaining in the first half.
“We’ve been on a solid stretch here of playing really good defense,” Fennimore coach Kevin Everson said. “We had a bit of a slow start to our season and then we got hit with a COVID quarantine for a couple weeks, but the girls are starting to figure things out. Teams usually key on Brynlee (Nelson) and we’ve had other girls step up and take some big shots for us.”
Nelson led the Golden Eagles with 18 points, including 12 in the second half.
“We are just doing the little things well, like boxing out and rebounding,” Nelson said. “Our defense has been doing really well and has been key to us winning games.”
Fennimore’s defense forced 10 first half turnovers on the Pointers, who fell to 11-1 in the SWAL and 12-5 overall.
“We knew we wanted to come out and take the lead and hold on to it, because that’s something we sometimes struggle with,” Nelson said. “We know Mineral Point is a good team and that it wasn’t going to be easy, but everyone did their job tonight.”
The Golden Eagles led by as many as eight in the first half before the Pointers used back-to-back baskets from Mallory Lindsey and Katelyn Cox to pull to within 14-11.
Lindsey finished the game with 15 points for the Pointers, including nine in the first half. The short-handed Pointers also got seven points from Cox, while having several players missing from their lineup.
Mineral Point got as close as two points on a pair of free throws from Cox with 11:54 remaining, but a Claire Faulkner offensive rebound off a Braycee Nelson missed free throw led to a 3-pointer that put the Golden Eagles back up by six. An 8-2 run sealed the win for Fennimore, giving the Eagles a 38-30 lead with 3:36 left.
“We got some big shots from Sophie (Faulkner) and Delanee (Haas) there in the second half, and everyone found a way to contribute,” Everson said. “We knew Mineral Point was going to make some adjustments at the half, and our girls did a great job of keeping their composure when they made a run. This is how you like to see your team playing with the tournament coming up fast.”
Claire Faulkner added 10 points for the Golden Eagles.