A historic season for the Clarke women’s basketball team was supposed to end last month in Billings, Mont. — the site of the NAIA national tournament.
The Pride’s first-round matchup — against San Antonio, Texas-based Our Lady of the Lake University —would have pitted two of the best teams NAIA has to offer against one another.
Nearly a month after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports throughout the country, Pride players have a new outlook on the sport they cherish. While they can’t play basketball together for the time being, they’ve opted to make the best of what is (objectively) a crappy situation on all sides of this.
And while it won’t take place on the national level, that game against OLLU still looms.
Clarke announced on Friday that it has re-scheduled that would-be first-round matchup against the Saints for Jan. 1, 2021 — giving both teams a chance to catch a glimpse of how their national tournament showdown might have turned out. The Pride will face OLLU on a neutral court, in Springfield, Mo., at Evangel University.
“We didn’t get an opportunity to play a team that is halfway across the nation. We got that taken away from us,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “What better way to start the second half of our season? We contacted (Our Lady of the Lake) and they loved the idea of being able to compete.”
This was the second straight season Clarke earned a berth to the women’s national tournament. The Pride finished this year breaking the school record for wins at 25-7 and were ranked 20th in the country when the shutdown occurred. The Saints (26-6) finished the season rated 13th. The originally scheduled game was a matchup between the fourth and fifth seeds in the eight-team Cramer Bracket.
While the teams won’t be playing on the national stage, this was a way to meet each other halfway and play a quality regular-season game while commemorating what was lost.
“It will be a great matchup and a great experience for our team to start off the second half of the season,” Boyd said. “We are looking forward to recreating our tournament-berth matchup midseason.”
Normally at this time of the year, Pride players with eligibility left for next season would be steeped in offseason training. The coronavirus and social distancing requirements have forced Clarke to take a different approach.
Boyd has been impressed with the way her team has taken to solo workouts while in quarantine. The unfortunate circumstances surrounding the way this year ended, she said, has given the Pride a new outlook on basketball.
“Honestly, I think that we are growing closer while being further away,” Boyd said. “The biggest thing with us is we’re trying to keep in contact with our team. We’re trying to keep the schedule as regular as possible, but now we’re just doing it through technology instead of face-to-face.
“They’ve definitely been in a situation where they don’t know what the next day is going to bring. So they’ve been giving everything they’ve got. … (After the outbreak) they realized ‘Whoa. We’ve got to be ready to roll.’ They understand now the importance of being ready at any time.”
Several seniors for Clarke this year didn’t get to see how their careers would have ultimately wrapped up. That’s opened the eyes of players who will be entering their final year of eligibility.
In the Pride’s case, upcoming seniors Makenna Haase and Morgan Pitz have taken the lead in the offseason. Both players earned NAIA all-American honors this season and Boyd said there’s almost a desperation in them to put Clarke in the same position it was in last year — contending for a national title.
“Obviously we can’t take anything for granted,” said Pitz, a Western Dubuque alum who earned honorable mention all-American honors. “We learned that the hard way. In the offseason we’re working harder, getting better.
“I think it’s just our job to carry it over into senior year. I think it’s just the expectation from the last couple of years to carry on.”
Against Our Lady of the Lake, Pitz said Clarke players will treat it as they do each regular season game. Every game is important, no matter the opponent.
But Pitz can’t deny that there’s a little something extra that’ll go into it. Jan. 1 will be a reminder of what Clarke lost this year and signify their new appreciation for the game.
“It’s a much bigger deal than just playing games throughout the season,” Pitz said. “It’s not going to be the same atmosphere as nationals, but I think we’re still going to bring a little bit more to it than normal.”