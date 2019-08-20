Dubuque Wahlert's Ben Vaassen fired a 75 to finish runner-up on Monday at the Blue Top Ridge Invitational hosted by Iowa City West High School at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa.
Vaassen was second behind Pleasant Valley's Jack Roemer with a 68. Vaassen's score helped the Golden Eagles place fourth in the team standings with 351. Pleasant Valley topped the nine-team field with a 314.
Rounding out Wahlert score were Alex Link with an 87, Nick Splinter with a 90 and Will Coohey with a 91.