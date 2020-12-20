Cayden Lovett turned around a state a tournament loss in a big way.
In the process, Dubuque Hempstead showed it has plenty of firepower this season.
Lovett pinned Muscatine’s Togeh Deseh in 3 minutes and 41 seconds in the 285-pound final at the Fort Madison Invitational, helping the Mustangs to a team championship over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 248.5-169.5, on Saturday.
Lovett, who had lost a 5-2 decision to Deseh in the first round of February’s state tournament, had two pins and a decision in Saturday’s tournament and was one of three Mustangs to win an individual title. Chad Bellis won by fall in 2 minutes and 51 seconds in the 126-pound final and Joseph Lewis won the 195 title by injury default.
Eight of the Mustangs’ 14 wrestlers reached the finals. Lohman Duffy (106), Gable Brooks (120), Adler Kramer (138), Aidan Dunne (182) and Adam Ward (220) finished as runners-up.
West Delaware pins title — At DeWitt, Iowa: Jadyn Peyton (152 pounds), Jared Voss (170), Wyatt Voelker (195) and Carson Petlon (285) won individual titles to help West Delaware beat North Scott, 255-247, for the team title at the Saber Invitational.
Maquoketa was ninth with 60 points, led by Lane Stender’s runner-up finish at 220. Maquoketa Valley (47) was 10th and Bellevue (30) placed 12th.
Bobcats drop pair — At Lisbon, Iowa: Logan Massey had a pin and forfeit victory at 160 pounds and Sawyer Nauman earned a pair of one-point decisions at 195 as Western Dubuque lost duals against Davenport Assumption (45-33) and Lisbon (41-20).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 58, Durant 39 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Colby Sieverding went off to the tune of 34 points, and the Comets (3-5) cruised to a runaway victory over Durant (1-6).
Cuba City 97, Iowa-Grant 42 — At Livingston, Wis.: Brayden Dailey scored 20 points and Cuba City saw 11 different players score points in a victory over Iowa-Grant (1-3). Max Lucey, Jack Misky and Ian Hinderman added 11 points apiece for the Cubans (3-0). Riley Richard chipped in 10.
Mineral Point 62, La Crosse Aquinas 59 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo connected on four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 29 points, Liam Stumpf added 13, and the Pointers (4-1) held off Aquinas (1-1).
Wauzeka-Steuben 65, Southwestern 45 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart powered Southwestern (1-5) with 20 points, but the Wildcats couldn’t pull out of a 10-point halftime deficit against Wauzeka-Steuben (4-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 56, Durant 24 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Teresa Paulsen scored a game-high 18 points and the Class 2A No. 13-ranked Comets (7-1) bounced back from their first loss in a blowout win over Durant (2-7).
Prairie du Chien 60, Fennimore 24 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Teagan Radloff scored a game-high 15 points, Macey Banasik added 13 and Allison Albee 11, and the Blackhawks rolled to 3-0 with a victory over Fennimore (0-5).
BOYS SWIMMING
Mustangs 2nd — At Clinton, Iowa: George Holesinger won the 100 freestyle in 48.21 seconds, and was runner-up in the 200 free as Dubuque Hempstead scored 301 points to finish second behind Pleasant Valley (543) at the seven-team River Kings Invitational. Dubuque Senior (108) was fifth.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 3, Waterloo 1 — At Mystique Ice: Dane Schope, Blake Bakey and Blake Bechen scored for the Saints in a battle of top Midwest High School Hockey League contenders.