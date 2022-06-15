Kirk MacDonald developed his coaching style and philosophy from some of the elite bench bosses in hockey, including one very familiar to Dubuque Fighting Saints fans.
The 38-year-old native of Victoria, British Columbia, plans to bring a combination of those influences to Dubuque as the sixth head coach in the United States Hockey League franchise’s Tier I history.
“If you empower your players, you’ll get the most out of them while you’re developing them for the next level in their careers,” said MacDonald, who compiled a 158-85-34 record in four seasons as head coach and director of hockey operations for the Reading Royals, the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.
“A part of that is, when a player’s not producing, asking yourself, ‘What am I doing wrong as a coach?’ A coach has to take ownership in a player’s development and make sure you’re putting him in a position where he has a chance to succeed. If you have that long-term mindset of continuously trying to develop people and players, I really believe winning takes care of itself.”
In the ECHL, MacDonald developed prospects for the Flyers’ affiliate in the American Hockey League, the top league below the NHL. In the USHL, his focus will shift to developing players in the 16-20 age group for NCAA hockey and, hopefully, NHL opportunities a few years down the road.
“I went through it as a player at that age,” said MacDonald, who played for his hometown team in the British Columbia Hockey League. “When I made it to Juniors, all of the sudden, I couldn’t get away with the stuff I got away with when I was scoring 75 goals a year in Midgets.
“All of the sudden, your details have to get better. Those details become more and more important with each level you go up, and you need them so your coach at the next level can trust you and put you on the ice in high-pressure situations. But teaching those details doesn’t have to take away from the skill side of the game or the plays they want to make.”
MacDonald’s coaching influences include Jim Montgomery, an assistant for one season at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute when MacDonald played there in the mid-2000s. Montgomery came to Dubuque in 2010-11 and won two Clark Cup titles in three years before winning an NCAA crown at the University and moving onto the NHL. He now serves as an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues.
“I learned so much from Monty about the way he handled the guys, on the ice and in the locker room,” MacDonald said. “He knew how to separate business from fun. He could be hard on you, but you knew it was coming from a good place. When practice or a meeting was over, you knew he cared about you.”
Nick Luukko can see the similarities between the two coaches.
Luukko won a Clark Cup with Montgomery in Dubuque in 2011 and played four seasons under MacDonald in Reading before spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the Royals.
“Both of them think the game the same way,” said Luukko, who recently completed his first season as head coach of the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and set a franchise record with 40 wins. “Kirk is all about competing and skill development, and he works extremely hard at it. He’s so passionate and extremely detailed in everything he does, and he cares about his players.
“I have a ton of respect for Kirk and consider him one of my mentors. I learned a ton from him and he was a big reason why I was able to have success early on as a head coach in the ECHL. He’s going to do a great job in Dubuque.”
MacDonald’s mentors also include Seth Appert, his head coach at RPI who now serves as the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres’ AHL affiliate in Rochester, N.Y. MacDonald played in the AHL under Bruce Cassidy, who went onto the Boston Bruins before being relieved of his duties last week and quickly hired by the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
“He’s one of the smartest people I’ve been around in hockey,” MacDonald said. “An unbelievable coach. His record in the NHL and the AHL speaks for itself. I feel very fortunate that I can still reach out to him for advice.”
Reading’s affiliation with Philadelphia exposed MacDonald to NHL-level player development personnel, including Kjell Samuelsson, John Riley and Brady Robinson. This winter, three Reading players — Max Willman, Hayden Hodgson and Felix Sandstrom — from the 2019-20 season made their NHL debuts.
“I don’t know if that’s ever happened before, that three guys from an ECHL team made their NHL debuts in the same season,” MacDonald said. “I learned so much from the Flyers’ player development staff. I could always bounce ideas off them and show them video. It shows in getting three guys to the NHL, and it’s something we take a lot of pride in as an organization.”
