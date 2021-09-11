The Loras defense knew it was up against a running back whose confidence was at an all-time high.
UW-Eau Claire senior Austin Belot came into the Duhawks’ home opener at the Rock Bowl having set a school-record with 365 yards rushing in last week’s victory.
The Duhawks were prepared, and for the most part, held him in check.
It wasn’t enough, however, as Loras couldn’t get the offense going and UW-Eau Claire pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Duhawks, 28-6.
“I thought the first three quarters we battled and it was a really good football game up to that point,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “We knew (Belot) had 300 some yards last week against Luther and they like to run the ball. The focal point coming in was to try and stop the run and we did a good job of that early on.”
Loras had the early momentum after Josh Ogelsby’s interception just minutes into the game. That set up a drive all the way to the Eau Claire 6-yard line, but the Duhawks couldn’t capitalize when their field goal attempt was blocked.
The Duhawks again had an opportunity to grab the lead in the second quarter, but a long drive was halted with another botched field goal attempt, this time missing wide right.
The Blugolds carried a 7-0 lead into the half with a late second-quarter score. Quarterback Jonathan Malueg connected with tight end Joe Swanson on an 8-yard pass with 57 seconds remaining.
The Loras defense did its part, holding UW-Eau Claire to just 118 total first-half yards and held Belot to just 38 on the ground.
An early third-quarter interception by Loras defensive back Joey Foley again swung the momentum into the home team’s favor.
This time, they capitalized.
An eight-play, 48-yard drive culminated with fifth-year Duhawk quarterback and Wahlert grad Noah Sigwarth’s 3-yard keeper into the end zone. But for the third time, kicking woes struck again as the extra point was blocked and Loras still trailed, 7-6.
“I felt the game was really coming our way at that point,” Helminiak said. “I don’t want to say (the blocked extra point) was a momentum changer like a kickoff return or a blocked punt, but it was more of just a letdown. And it happened a couple times. Those are the types of things we have to be better disciplined on to become a better football team.”
The Blugolds extended the lead on a 3-yard scoring run by Nick Kudick to cap off a 10-play, 80-yard drive to make the score 14-6. But still after three quarters, the Duhawks were within one score and had held Belot to just 44 yards on the ground.
Then he found his groove.
At 12:14 of the final quarter, Belot got loose for a 36-yard TD scamper to extend the lead, 21-6. He surged for 82 yards on the ground in the fourth to finish with 126 for the game.
An Eau Claire interception just a minute later turned into another Blugold touchdown with 7:45 remaining and put the game out of reach.
Loras finished with 310 yards of total offense. Noah Sigwarth was 15-for-31 for 123 yards passing and led the Duhawks with 66 yards rushing.
Helminiak said once the offensive line gets stabilized, Loras’ offense will become more potent.
“We have been playing shorthanded on the offensive line,” he said. “We had three guys out in Week 1….what’s happening right now is we have too many guys rolling in and out on the offensive line and there is absolutely no continuity right now. The result of that is we are not being able to protect the quarterback or open up the running game.”