Cuba City’s Cody Houtakker drives past Southwestern’s Nate Reiff during their game Tuesday in Hazel Green, Wis. Houtakker scored 13 points as the Cubans beat the Wildcats, 60-47. Reiff finished with 20 points for Southwestern.
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — While neither of them scored in the first half, Cuba City’s Max Lucey and Ian Hinderman combined for 20 second-half points as the Division 4 No. 3 ranked Cubans remain tied for the top spot in the SWAL with a 60-47 win over Southwestern Tuesday night.
Cuba City (17-1, 8-1) and Mineral Point are at the top of the SWAL with one loss apiece.
“This was a huge win for us in conference play,” said Lucey, who finished with 12 points for the Cubans. “We just need to continue taking care of business every night.”
In a game that featured 14 lead changes, the score remained tied at the half at 25-25. The Division 5 No. 10-ranked Wildcats led by as many as three in the second half on a basket from Peerson Kephart, but the Cubans followed that up with a 9-0 run of their own —including five points from Lucey, two from Hinderman and two from Cody Houtakker — to give them a 42-36 advantage with 9:18 left to play.
“We were able to string a couple buckets together and Max and Ian’s scoring in the second half was really the difference in the game,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said.
Houtakker finished the game with 13 points behind Carter Olson’s 18.
“Cody had a heck of a game tonight and it’s nice to see how much he’s progressed since the beginning of the season,” Petitgoue said. “He’s tough down there and he’s really doing some good things for us.”
Added Houtakker: “We play off of our energy, and once we were able to get a little bit of a lead, we just continued to build on that.”
The Wildcats (12-6, 6-3) got 11 first-half points from senior Nate Reiff, including 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range. The 6-foot-7 senior added nine more points in the second half to lead Southwestern offensively with 20.
“Southwestern plays well in a Division 4 league,” Petitgoue said. “They have a great shot of making a deep run in Division 5.”
A 3-pointer from Gavin Jochum with 3:51 remaining pulled the Wildcats back to within five points, but Lucey answered on the other end with his second trey of the night, and Southwestern could not get any closer.
Kephart added eight points for the Wildcats, while Anthony Martin chipped in with seven.