CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- The non-conference slate of the schedule couldn’t have gone much better for the University of Northern Iowa. Behind an 88-80 win over Marshall at the McLeod Center on Sunday, the Panthers are taking their best start in four seasons into Missouri Valley Conference play.
A.J. Green had 24 points, Trae Berhow added 23 and Western Dubuque graduate Spencer Haldeman finished with 13 as UNI improved to 11-1 on the year.
After Marshall took a 21-20 lead with just over 7 minutes left in the first half, Haldeman’s shooting keyed a UNI stretch that put the Panthers in front for the rest of the first half. He had back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 12-1 UNI run for a 32-22 lead. The Herd inched back within 39-38 in the final minute before Green banked in a floater in the closing seconds for a 41-38 Panthers lead at halftime.
A pair of 3s by Isaiah Brown pushed UNI up, 47-40, at the start of the second half when Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni began taking exception with officiating. He drew a pair of technical fouls in an exchange with refs, putting A.J. Green to the line for four free throws.
A few minutes later, D’Antoni drew his third technical during another exchange with officials, ejecting him with more than 13 minutes remaining. At that point, Northern Iowa had built its largest lead, 63-45.
That seemed to ignite the Herd, who stormed back within 71-64 following the ejection and they stayed within single digits for most of the remaining 7 minutes.
After a layup by Taevion Kinsey brought Marshall within 80-74 in the final minute, Haldeman and Berhow combined to go 4-for-4 over the remaining 40 seconds to put the game out of reach.