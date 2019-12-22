News in your town

NFL: Packers control division in LaFleur debut, as Vikings loom

Girls prep basketball: Cougars rebound in 2nd half vs. Beckman

College basketball: Well worth the wait for Wisconsin's Potter

Prep wrestling roundup: Bobcats thrive at Battle of Waterloo after Cleary collects 200th win

Iowa hangs on for 77-70 victory over Cincinnati

NFL roundup: Texans win AFC South title with victory over Bucs

Sports briefs: Brother of C.J. Beathard killed in Nashville stabbing

USHL: Remakel adds another voice in Saints development

College basketball roundup: No. 1 KU falls to No. 18 Villanova on Samuels' 3-pointer

No. 21 Vols top Jacksonville St. 75-53 for Barnes' 700th win

San Diego State beats C. Michigan 48-11 in New Mexico Bowl

No Kiffin, no problem: FAU rolls past SMU 52-28 in Boca Bowl

Smith scores 19 points as Missouri beats Illinois 63-56

NFL: With top 2 seed in sight, Chiefs keep guard up against Bears

Penn scores 22 to carry Drake past Air Force 85-80

Local & area roundup: Chamberlain leads Mustangs to 3rd at Clinton

Iowa hangs on for 77-70 victory over Cincinnati

Boys prep basketball: Blazers preserve record vs. Cascade

Girls prep basketball: Cougars rebound in 2nd half vs. Beckman

Sports in brief: Iowa-Minnesota moves to Friday night in 2020

Local & area roundup: Loras women finish off sweep in Puerto Rico

Buffalo tops Charlotte 31-9 in Bahamas Bowl

NBA: Celts hold off Pistons

College football: Today's bowl preview capsules

College basketball: Jones helps No. 23 Penn State dominate Central Connecticut

Girls prep basketball: Shullsburg rallies past Potosi/Cassville

Boys prep basketball: Mustangs pull away from rival Rams

Girls prep basketball: Kutsch helps leads Wahlert past Western Dubuque

Girls prep basketball: Hempstead upends city rival Senior

Boys prep basketball: Wahlert survives defensive grind with Western Dubuque

Boys prep basketball: Mustangs pull away from rival Rams

Girls prep basketball: Kutsch helps Wahlert snap skid against Western Dubuque

Boys prep basketball: Wahlert survives defensive grind with Western Dubuque

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead, Senior put unbeaten records on line

College football: UD’s Barista named AP All-American

Sports briefs: Union files grievance on behalf of Ellsbury

NFL: 5 Super Bowl-winning coaches are finalists for Hall of Fame

NFL: Led by Mathieu, Chiefs' defense becoming among NFL's best

College football: Today's bowl preview capsules

College basketball roundup: Undermanned Seton Hall stuns No. 7 Maryland