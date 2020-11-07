News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Dubuque crowns pair of regional swimming champions

Bowling: New-look Big 10 tournament opens tonight at Cherry Lanes

Sports briefs: MLB won't punish Turner for returning to field

College football: Clarke opts out of remaining 2020 season

No. 17 Cyclones face Baylor guarding against November swoon

Spartans riding momentum heading into game at winless Iowa

Prep football: North Scott stops West Delaware short in quarterfinals

Prep football: Mineral Point pulls away from Lancaster in regular-season finale

Local & area roundup: Prairie du Chien survives for OT win

Prep volleyball: Platteville steps in with state tournament opportunity

Path to NASCAR title clear with Harvick out of the way

NFL: Chiefs' undrafted rookie making big impact on defensive line

College football: Big 12 probably already out of contention for playoff spot

Clarke opts out of remainder of football season

Prep football: Tonight's area preview capsules

Sports briefs: Bears close facility after positive COVID-19 test

College football: Big Ten teams have losing record at home with fan-free games

Prep volleyball: West Delaware takes silver as Xavier sweeps through field

Girls prep diving: No spectators policy gives regional diving meet much different feel.

USHL: Fighting Saints enter season with unfinished business

Prep volleyball: West Delaware takes silver as Xavier sweeps through field

Prep volleyball: Bobcats close season in state semifinal sweep to No. 1 Xavier

MLB: Sedar moving to advisory role on Brewers' coaching staff

In virus era, bubbles provide game-changing lessons learned

Prep volleyball: West Delaware takes on top-seeded Xavier for state title

Prep volleyball: West Delaware sweeps way into state final

NFL: Cornerback crunch presents challenges for Zimmer, Vikings

Sports briefs: Bears' Trubisky sidelined by shoulder injury

TH Athlete of Week: Martensen already leaving mark as 2-time champ

Prep volleyball: Bobcats close season in state semifinal sweep to No. 1 Xavier

Prep volleyball: West Delaware sweeps way into state final

Prep volleyball: West Delaware sweeps Gilbert for state title shot

Prep volleyball: Cedar Rapids Xavier earns redemption with semifinal sweep of Western Dubuque

NASCAR finale arrives for final foursome

USHL: Fighting Saints set opening night roster

Prep volleyball: Hempstead grad Luensmann headed to Hall of Fame

MLB: Rizzo, Baez win Gold Glove Awards

Sports briefs: Wieskamp placed on Jerry West Award watch list

ISU's Campbell says Breece Hall 'elite' and getting better

Prep volleyball: Hillmen headed to state after all

Prep volleyball: Bobcats take on top-seeded Xavier in semis

Hockey: King quietly goes about his business