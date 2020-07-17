A capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 4A substate tournament games involving area teams, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound, formerly QuikStats Iowa:
SUBSTATE 4
Today’s quarterfinals — No. 1 Dubuque Hempstead (13-1) vs. No. 6 Davenport Central (1-17) at Farley Park, 4:30 p.m.; No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-5) at No. 2 Clinton (13-7), 7 p.m.; No. 4 Bettendorf (11-8) at No. 3 Davenport West (12-6), 7 p.m.
Next week — The highest-seeded first-round winner in each six-team substate receives an automatic bye to the substate final. Semifinal round games will be played on Monday at sites to be determined following the first-round contests. Final round games will be played on Wednesday. The substate champion advances to the eight-team state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Hempstead offensive leaders — Devin Eudaley (.471, 24-for-51, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 22 RBIs), Andrue Henry (.426, 20-for-47, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 12 RBIs), Zach Sabers (.422, 19-for-45, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 5 RBIs), Logan Runde (.421, 16-for-38, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 11 RBIs), Dane Schope (.400, 4-for-10, 5 RBIs), Michael Garrett (.394, 13-for-33, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 5 RBIs, 10-for-10 stolen bases), Trey Schaber (.385, 10-for-26, 4 doubles, 11 RBIs), Max Pins (.386, 14-for-38, 3 doubles, 13 RBIs), Kellen Strohmeyer (.367, 18-for-49, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 17 RBIs).
Hempstead pitching leaders — Runde (3-0, 3.73 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 20 2/3 innings), Henry (3-0, 0.88 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 16 innings), Brock Booth (3-1, 4.30 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 14 2/3 innings), Eudaley (1-0, 2.74 ERA, 7 strikeouts, 7 2/3 innings).
Outlook — Hempstead won the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division championship as well as the city championship behind an offense that scored 124 runs and batted .366, which tied with perennial power Johnston for the top team average in Class 4A. The Mustangs allowed 57 runs and posted a 3.35 team ERA. Hempstead opens the postseason on a four-game winning streak, and it’s lone loss came to an Iowa City Liberty squad that earned the No. 1 seed in Substate 5. The Mustangs will be seeking their first trip to state since the 2014 season and the 14th in program history.
SUBSTATE 3
Today’s quarterfinals — No. 6 Waterloo East (1-15) at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (13-5), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Waterloo West (6-8) at No. 2 Western Dubuque (6-5), 7 p.m.; No. 4 Dubuque Senior (7-8-1) forfeited to No. 3 Cedar Falls (5-1) due to COVID-19 exposure.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Payton Quagliano (.429, 15-for-35, 2 doubles, 8 RBIs), Sawyer Nauman (.382, 13-for-34, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 15 RBIs), Nick Bryant (.333, 4-for-12), Calvin Harris (.320, 8-for-25, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBIs), Casey Perrenoud (.281, 9-for-32, 2 home runs, 10 RBIs), Ben Hogan (.250, 4-for-16), Will Burds (.250, 4-for-16, 7-for-7 stolen bases), Ben Bryant (.115, .489 on-base percentage, 12 walks, 7 hit batsmen, 7-for-7 stolen bases), Carter Kluesner (.241, 7-for-29, 6 RBIs).
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Perrenoud (3-0, 1.67 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 21 innings), Kluesner (0-1, 4.57 ERA, 6 strikeouts, 7 2/3 innings), Tucker Nauman (1-2, 7.33 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 14 1/3 innings), Ben Bryant (2-0, 7.45 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 11 1/3 innings).
Senior offensive leaders — Cole Smith (.528, 28-for-53, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 14 RBIs, 10 walks), Ben Hefel (.420, 21-for-50, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 17 RBIs), Gavin Guns (.415, 17-for-41, 5 doubles, 18 RBIs), Johnny Blake (.373, 19-for-51, 4 doubles, 1 home run, 14 RBIs), Ben Gourley (.333, 8-for-24, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 9 hit batsmen), Alex Reavell (.306, 15-for-49, 2 doubles, 10 RBIs), Matthew Hirsch (.300, 15-for-50, 5 doubles), Brock Medinger (.270, 10-for-37, 1 double, 1 triple), Luke Kuennen (.214, 9-for-42, 14 RBIs).
Senior pitching leaders — Blake (0-3, 5.08 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 20 2/3 innings), Kuennen (2-1, 5.14 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 16 1/3 innings), Brady Schiesl (1-0, 11 strikeouts, 16 1/3 innings), Hefel (1-1, 4.31 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 13 innings), Drew Zillig (3-0, 4.54 ERA, 7 strikeouts 12 1/3 innings), Kolton Rector (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 7 strikeouts, 9 1/3 innings), Guns (0-2, 7 strikeouts, 7 innings).
Outlook — Western Dubuque is seeking its third straight trip to the state tournament and returned from a two-week COVID-19 quarantine with a 10-8 victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Tuesday. The Bobcats have scored 72 runs and hit at a .273 clip. They have allowed 85 runs and have a 5.76 team ERA … Senior learned of its COVID-19 suspension on Sunday and forfeited because it can’t complete a 14-day quarantine in time for the postseason. The Rams hit .339 as a team and scored 114 runs but allowed 113 runs and had a 6.03 team ERA. They ended the season with a 13-13 tie with Dubuque Wahlert on Friday in a game ended by darkness. Three other Class 4A schools – West Des Moines Dowling, Southeast Polk and Muscatine — will not participate in the playoffs due to COVID-19 quarantines.