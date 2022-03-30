Kareem Kassas considers it a pleasant surprise to be immediately contributing for the Loras College men’s tennis team as a freshman.
So do the Duhawks.
The Dubuque Hempstead grad picked up a pair of victories on Wednesday as Loras secured a 7-2 victory over the University of Dubuque on the Spartans’ indoor courts at the Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center.
“It’s been a surprise to me. To be honest, I didn’t plan on it,” said Kassas, who rose through the ranks to play at No. 1 singles last spring at Hempstead. “I just planned on coming in my freshman year and getting used to being in college. I didn’t think I would be playing much of a role on the team. It’s been a delightful surprise to help my team get some wins and get a few wins myself.”
Kassas didn’t crack the lineup much in the fall, but his jumping off point was capturing the C-Singles championship at the American Rivers Conference tournament in September.
“He was floating around that 6 spot in the fall, and you can tell he works out at Alpine (Tennis Club) and he worked a lot over the winter in the offseason,” Loras coach Chad Fenwick said. “He was able to get a lot of reps and, to his credit, he puts the time in. He’s really developed his consistency and his shot selection has gotten better. It’s helped him win some matches against more experienced players.”
Against the Spartans, Kassas teamed with Sean Gelski at No. 3 doubles to earn an 8-2 victory over UD’s Ryan Kiddle and Dawson Freese — a fellow Hempstead grad — that helped the Duhawks out to a 3-0 lead in the match by sweeping doubles.
“It’s great having a local guy,” Fenwick said. “I’m really glad he joined us because he’s easy to coach. It’s easy to coach smart guys. He’s smart and committed to playing with good character. The kind of kid you want on your team.”
Kassas followed up by beating Dubuque Senior grad Josh Husemann, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 4 singles to secure the fifth and match-clinching win for the Duhawks (9-6, 3-1 A-R-C). The victory marked Loras’ fifth straight in the series after UD (2-9, 0-3) took seven in a row through 2016.
“I think it’s simply from playing players that are so much better than me,” Kassas said on his progression. “Guys that are higher in the lineup and people with much better strokes than you. At that point you have to adapt and come up with new strategies to become effective.”
Tommy Linkenheld and Konnor Barth won at No. 1 singles for Loras, while Kevin Blomquist and Joe Schneider prevailed at No. 2.
In singles, Linkenheld (No. 3), Barth (No. 5) and Eian Coad (No. 6) locked up wins for the Duhawks.
The Spartans earned wins at the top two singles positions, with Stefan Zrnic triumphing at No. 2 and Milan Zivkovic, a Breman, Germany native, rallying past Blomquist at No. 1, 2-6, 6-2, 10-5. Zivkovic improved to 7-2, 3-0 A-R-C.
“We’re really excited to have Milan here from Germany,” UD coach Dishon Deering said. “He came at semester in January and made an immediate impact on the team. He’s undefeated in conference play and has been a big boost for us at the top of the lineup.”