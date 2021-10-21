The Loras College women’s soccer team kept on rolling with a huge road victory on Wednesday in Waverly, Iowa.
The No. 9-ranked Duhawks (14-0-1, 6-0-0) handed No. 16-ranked Wartburg (12-2, 5-1-0) its first conference defeat, 2-1, in a battle of the top two teams in the American Rivers Conference.
Wartburg’s Katie Berglund gave the Knights an early lead in the 4th minute, but Abby Eriksen tied it up for the Duhawks with a goal at 18:02. Brynn Jacobi’s late score in the 81st minute proved to be the game-winner as Loras has yet to suffer a loss on the season.
Luther 2, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field: Cadence Martindale stopped six shots in net, but the Spartans (7-8, 3-4) were shut out at home.
Clarke 2, Culver-Stockton 1 — At Clarke: Genevieve Cruz netted goals in the 26th and 62nd minutes and Brynlee Ward had five saves, as the Pride (9-5-1, 5-3-1 Heart of America Conference) won at home.
UW- La Crosse 2, UW-Platteville 0 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Emma Ball stopped eight shots in net, but the Pioneers (8-4-3, 0-3-1 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) fell on the road.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 2, Luther 0 — At Oyen Field: The Spartans (10-3-1, 6-0-0 A-R-C) won their eighth match in a row to remain undefeated in conference play, clinching at least a share of the league’s regular-season championship. Joel Skog-Johansson provided all the offense for UD with goals in the 39th and 85th minutes.
Loras 2, Wartburg 1 — At Waverly, Iowa: Kevin Kucaba scored to help lift the Duhawks on the road, with the game-winner coming on an own goal.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
UW-Whitewater 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: The No. 9-ranked Warhawks were too much, as the Pioneers (11-13, 1-5 WIAC) fell in three sets, 26-24, 25-22, 25-10. Emma Carlson had 10 kills and 10 digs for UW-P.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
West Delaware 3, Waukon 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The second-ranked Hawks (39-5) took care of business in a Class 3A Region 8 semifinal, sweeping the Indians (15-20) and advancing to Monday’s regional final against Vinton-Shellsburg (19-17) at Cedar Falls High School.
West Branch 3, Cascade 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: McKenna Gehl floored 14 kills and Ally Hoffman added 13, with Elizabeth Gibbs chipping in 36 digs and Megan Smith 24 assists, but the Cougars (21-12) fell to the Bears (21-13) in a Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 25-18. West Branch advanced to Monday’s semifinals at No. 7 Dyersville Beckman (31-11).
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, North Linn 2 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Vikings (21-12) topped the Lynx (21-9) in a thrilling Class 1A Region 5 quarterfinal, 22-25, 28-26, 25-16, 15-25, 15-13. Ed-Co advanced to Monday’s semifinals at No. 3-ranked Springville (31-4).
Clinton 3, Maquoketa 0 — At Clinton, Iowa: The Cardinals (12-22) were swept in the opening round of Class 4A Region 7 play on Tuesday night. The Rivers Queens (13-19) advanced to tonight’s semifinals at top-ranked Western Dubuque (29-3).
East Dubuque 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Anna Berryman floored five kills and Callie Kaiser had six digs to lead East Dubuqueto a sweep of Warren, 25-8, 25-23.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Platteville splits — At Whitewater, Wis.: Platteville split a double-dual by defeating Whitewater, 98-63, and falling to Elkhorn, 113-67. Lydia Mack, Delaney Johnson, Gracie Schaffer, and Maddy Sargent led the Hillmen to a victory in the 200 medley relay (2:08.99), and Johnson (1:25.02) won the 100 breaststroke.