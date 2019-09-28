CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Dubuque Hempstead quarterback Aidan Dunne took the snap and charged toward the goal line.
It was fourth-and-goal in the final seconds and Dunne lunged for the end zone.
He moved inside the 1-yard line, but Cedar Falls linebacker Collin Bohnenkamp and a swarm of red jerseys converged on Dunne.
The Tigers stopped Dunne just inches short of scoring as Class 4A No. 2 Cedar Falls escaped with a dramatic 21-17 homecoming football win Friday night at the UNI-Dome.
“It was a quarterback draw and I could see him running toward the end zone,” Bohnenkamp said. “I jumped in there and grabbed him around the waist. I just leaned back and tried to pull him away from the end zone. I had my hand on the ball and my teammates rushed in there to help keep him from scoring. He was only about six inches from scoring. It was scary and it was stressful at the end, but we were able to finish it.”
The Tigers held on to win their district football opener and improve to 5-0 overall. Hempstead fell to 2-3, 1-1.
“We need to play better,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “We weren’t good on third down defensively and we need to move the ball better on offense. Give credit to Dubuque Hempstead and their effort. They came out and played hard — their kids played with a lot of emotion.”
As big as Bohnenkamp’s play was, a hustling tackle by Jibreel Bailey was equally as important for the Tigers.
Hempstead was faced with fourth-and-10 deep in its own territory late in the game when Dunne hit KeShaun Hill in stride over the middle.
Hill took off down the field and looked like he was going to score the go-ahead touchdown, but Bailey sprinted from the opposite side of the field to run down Hill at the 4-yard line.
The play covered 75 yards, but Bailey’s pursuit and tackle kept the Mustangs out of the end zone.
And kept the Tigers unbeaten.
“That was a great hustle play by Jibreel,” Remmert said. “He caught the guy from behind — that was huge for us.”
The Mustangs were then faced with fourth-and-goal from the 3 in the game’s final minute. Dunne took off on the quarterback draw before being stopped inside the Tiger 1-yard line.
“It was really close,” Remmert said. “It’s a game of inches and we did enough to win.”
Dunne led a strong second-half effort by Hempstead, which trailed, 21-7, at halftime. Dunne finished with 252 yards passing.
The Tigers extended their regular-season winning streak to 20 games.
Cedar Falls, coming off hard-fought wins over ranked opponents Ankeny and Bettendorf, struggled early on against the upset-minded Mustangs.
Tigers quarterback Cael Loecher was intercepted on his first pass and Hempstead responded by driving 65 yards on its opening possession.
Dunne connected with Elijah Herrion on a 16-yard scoring pass to give the Mustangs an early 7-0 lead.
The Tigers came right back with an 80-yard march, capped by Ryan Ostrich’s 14-yard scoring run.
Loecher added a 10-yard score in the second quarter before directing his team’s unlikely scoring march just before the half.
A holding call sent the Tigers all the way back to the Hempstead 45-yard line late in the second quarter. Faced with third-and-30, Loecher hit tight end Jacob Remmert for 13 yards and followed by finding a sliding Daniel Hutchins for 22 yards on fourth-and-17 to move the chains.
Loecher finalized the march with a short TD pass to Ben Sernett just before the break. Loecher tied the Cedar Falls record with his 38th career scoring pass.
Loecher connected for 168 first-half yards before finishing with 182.
Hempstead was held to just 80 first-half yards after driving 65 yards on its first possession. But the Mustangs came back strong and nearly pulled off the upset.
“It is a very tough one to swallow, but the fight both teams showed was impressive,” Hempstead coach Brian Kuhle said. “I told our kids that this is one of those games you will remember for the rest of your life and we were blessed to be a part of it. It’s tough to lose the way we did, but I can’t fault our effort. Our kids competed really hard against an excellent team.”
The Mustangs held Cedar Falls to just 54 second-half yards.
“We’ve had some injuries and we’ve had some tough games,” Bohnenkamp said. “It’s been a really difficult stretch for us against some good teams, but we were able to pull out another win. It wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done.”
The Tigers have a quick turnaround and head to Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Thursday.
“We need to come back and make some corrections before we go play Jefferson,” Remmert said. “We need to get some guys healthy and we need to be ready to play against another tough team.”