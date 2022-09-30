The Madison Capitols have been gracious hosts to the Dubuque Fighting Saints for the past month.
Not Friday night, though.
Four different Capitols scored their first goals of the season en route to a 5-3 victory over Dubuque at Bob Suter Capitol Ice in Middleton, Wis. The Saints will call the arena home until early November, when renovations to Mystique Community Ice Center are complete.
“When you don’t work, you don’t win,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “When you work, you win and then you get to have fun, and we kind of lost sight of that for a while tonight.
“The thing is, I thought we played 27 minutes of really good hockey. We were really good the first 7 minutes, and we dominated the third period. But we just didn’t win enough puck battles in between.”
After the Capitols raised a banner for winning the United States Hockey League’s Eastern Conference playoff championship last season, they scored the first four goals of the game to take firm control.
Miko Matikka opened the scoring 6:43 into the game after Nicholas Fascia cleared the puck out of his own zone to spring a 3-on-2 rush. Matikka used the defenseman as a screen and scored on goalie Paxton Geisel from the top of the right faceoff circle for his first goal of the year.
Dubuque outshot Madison, 12-8, in the opening stanza, but the Capitols seized control territorially in the second period and scored three goals in a span of 5:08 to go ahead, 4-0.
Patrick Czarnecki cleared the puck out of his own zone, and Finn Brink won a race before finishing a breakaway goal at the 7:23 mark of the period. Less than 2 minutes later, Jan Olenginski sprung Jonah Aegerter for a 2-on-1 goal. Then, following a faceoff win, Matt McGroarty flipped a shot over Geisel from in tight to extend the lead to 4-0.
Owen Michaels ended goalie Mason Kucenski’s shutout bid at the 15:41 mark of the second frame. Michaels won a faceoff, Ryan St. Louis fed Jayden Jubenvill at the left point, and Jubenville ripped a shot on net. Michaels tipped it past Kucenski for his first goal of the season and seventh of his USHL career after he scored six for Lincoln in 2019-20. Michaels spent the past two seasons with Bismarck, of the North American League.
Dubuque’s momentum lasted just 74 seconds. Jack Musa tipped a William Felicio shot from the point past Geisel for a power play goal, his second marker of the season.
Nils Juntorp, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect, pulled the Saints within 5-2 with a 4-on-4 goal at 8:02 of the third. Fisher Scott fed Oliver Moberg, who carried into the Madison zone and the right corner before feeding Juntorp below the faceoff circles for a quick shot that beat Kucenski to the glove-hand side for his first USHL goal.
Moberg deflected a Juntorp pass for a power play goal at 13:03 to pull the Saints within 5-3. Lucas St. Louis picked up a secondary assist by feeding Juntorp between the circles.
The Saints (1-2-0) will be off until next Friday, when they travel to Geneva, Ill., to play the Eastern Conference preseason favorite Chicago Steel for their only game of the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.