It wasn’t exactly a case of false advertising, but the expected showdown between city and conference rivals Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert never materialized in a split of a doubleheader Thursday night.

Both teams won in blowout fashion, with Wahlert taking the opener, 10-0 in six innings, and Western Dubuque bouncing back for an impressive 10-1 win in Game 2.