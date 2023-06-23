Dubuque Wahlert’s Ruth Tauber is greeted at the plate after hitting a home run during the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against Western Dubuque in Dubuque. Wahlert won the opener, 10-0, in six innings. Western Dubuque won the second game, 10-1.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Ruth Tauber is greeted at the plate after hitting a home run during the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against Western Dubuque in Dubuque. Wahlert won the opener, 10-0, in six innings. Western Dubuque won the second game, 10-1.
It wasn’t exactly a case of false advertising, but the expected showdown between city and conference rivals Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert never materialized in a split of a doubleheader Thursday night.
Both teams won in blowout fashion, with Wahlert taking the opener, 10-0 in six innings, and Western Dubuque bouncing back for an impressive 10-1 win in Game 2.
No one was more surprised at the two lopsided scores than Wahlert coach Tyler Lang.
“We were expecting two tough games. We have been leaving runners on base, so we have talked about ways to manufacture runs. Our bats really came alive in Game 1,” he said. “(Kiya) Steger pitched really well in Game 2, and kept us off balance.”
What looked like it might be a pitching duel in Game 1 between Western Dubuque’s Hanna Hoefer and Wahlert’s Julia Roth slowly turned into a methodical hitting display by the Golden Eagles as they gradually pulled away to the 10-run win.
After scoring their first run in the second inning on an RBI single to left by Eagle leadoff hitter Ruth Tauber, Wahlert added two runs in each of the second, third, and fourth innings. Doubles by Roth and Bailey Welu keyed the scoring in the third. Tauber homered to left field in the fourth, and Welu homered in the fifth inning.
Three runs in the sixth inning gave Wahlert its 10th run and an early end to the game. Welu added her second double and fourth RBI of the game in the sixth, and Kylie Sieverding’s run-scoring triple to right center field ended the game. In all, Wahlert pounded out 16 hits in the six innings.
Tauber, Sieverding and Welu each had three hits, while Roth, Addy Klein and Tierani Teslow had two hits for the Eagles.
Roth, after surrendering three hits in the first two innings, allowed only two hits in the last four innings for the easy victory.
After being frustrated by Roth in Game 1, the Bobcats took some revenge by tagging Wahlert lefty Tierani Teslow for four first-inning runs. A walk, an error and singles by Steger, Morgan Hosch, and Kaitlyn Thole produced the four runs. Teslow was replaced in the third inning by Anna Roling, who pitched the rest of the way.
A leadoff single by Anna Haverland, a sacrifice bunt, and a sacrifice fly by Hanna Hoefer added the Bobcats’ fifth run. Western Dubuque added single runs in the third and fifth innings, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh to pull away. Kaitlyn Thole led the Bobcat attack with three hits, while Haverland, Carson Koerpernich, and Morgan Hosch each had two hits, as their steady 14-hit attack was too much for the Eagles.
Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey was not necessarily surprised by the Game 1 performance.
“We came out flat in the first game.” he said. “We had a big game last night with Cedar Rapids Xavier that went 12 innings, and we ended up losing, 4-3. There was a lot of emotion, a lot of ups and down, and it took everything out of us. We weren’t ready to play. Our kids figured it out, and I loved our response in Game 2.”
Despite the offensive eruption from Western Dubuque, the real star of Game 2 was Steger, a junior pitcher. She yielded just two hits, and was in such control that the Eagles never really threatened to score the entire game.
Massey was not surprised.
“Kiya threw great, and has thrown great all season. She got on top of the hitters, and when she gets ahead in the count, no one is going to hit her,” he said.
Steger deflected much of the praise.
“I trust in my defense behind me, backing me up,” she said. “I just like to stay on top of the batters. If they get a hit, they get a hit. My defense will be there to help me. We picked each other up in the second game. The pitching was there, the defense was there, and our bats got hot at the right time.”