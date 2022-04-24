In three games, Rea has gone 1-1 with an 8.56 ERA and 11 strikeouts against six walks in 13 2/3 innings of work. Fukuoka is 13-8-1 for second place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League, 1½ games behind first-place Rakuten.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliver. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Winston-Salem Dash. League: High-A South Atlantic League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
The reliever is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 12 strikeouts against two walks in 7 1/3 innings of work covering five appearances. Opponents are hitting .241 against him. Winston-Salem is 7-6 and tied for third place in the South Division of the South Atlantic League. The Dash are just two games out of first place.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Rangers rookie affiliate. League: Extended spring training. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
The Rangers assigned Moller, in his first full season of pro baseball, to extended spring training and have targeted early May for him to join one of their affiliates, most likely the Down East Wood Ducks, a Low Class A Carolina League team located in Kinston, N.C., after a few weeks in extended spring training to work on pitch calling. This spring, Moller appeared in three big-league exhibition games and went 0-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, one run scored and a .400 on-base percentage.