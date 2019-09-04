Olivia Kudronowicz tallied a match-high nine kills as the University of Wisconsin-Platteville swept Loras on Tuesday night in Platteville, Wis., beating their interstate rival for the second time in three seasons.
Katie Jones and Lita Solbrig added seven kills apiece for the Pioneers, who won, 28-26, 25-23, 25-20, and improved to 3-2 overall.
CJ Johnson orchestrated the UW-P offense with 31 assists, and Stephanie Kalinowski had 18 digs on defense.
Kudronowicz and Johnson served three aces apiece.
Kayla Kinney registered seven kills to lead Loras (4-1).
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 2, Benedictine 2 (2OT) — At Rock Bowl: Dubuque Hempstead grad Mark Histed scored in the 68th minute to give the Duhawks a short-lived lead, but Benedictine scored in the 79th to force extra time and the teams settled for a draw.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clarke 3, Waldorf 0 — At Clarke: Bailey McNamee scored the initial goal, then assisted on scores from Baylee Seaman and Emily Sass as the Pride (4-1) blanked Waldorf. Stevie Eide made five saves in goal for Clarke.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
East Dubuque 2, Durand 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Sharon Mai buried a team-high 10 kills and added two blocks, and Mayson Marty and Paige Middendorf served two aces apiece as the Warriors beat Durand, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14.
Fulton 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Madison Stulc had two assists and an ace as the Wildcats were swept by Fulton, 25-5, 25-11.
Platteville 3, River Valley 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Alayna Digman led the Hillmen with 11 kills, three blocks and two aces as Platteville swept the Blackhawks.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles take 2nd — At Monroe, Wis.: Jacob Hocking paced Dubuque Wahlert with a third-place run of 18 minutes and 3 seconds, and the Golden Eagles (55) finished runner-up to New Glarus/Monticello (52) at the 11-team Bruess Invitational. Nathan Munshower (18:25) was seventh, and Brant Perry (18:29) was 10th for Wahlert.
Connor Vincent (20:02) placed 28th to lead Stockton (265) to a 10th-place finish.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles claim gold — At Monroe, Wis.: Gabby Moran finished runner-up in 20:23, Aunna Huseman was second in 21:04, and Dubuque Wahlert placed its five scoring runners in the top seven to win the Bruess Invitational, 23-58, over Lake Mills.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Dubuque Wahlert 107, Linn-Mar 79 — At Marion, Iowa: Karlie Welbes (200 freestyle, 500 free), Alaina Schmidt (50 free, 100 breaststroke) and Tori Michel (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) accounted for all of the Golden Eagles’ individual victories and swam legs on two winning relays as Wahlert routed Linn-Mar.
Dubuque Senior 108, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 73 — At San Jose Pool: Claire Wedewer (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) won two individual events and swam on two winning relays, Tabitha Monahan won the 50 free and 100 butterfly and contributed to the winning 200 medley relay, and the Rams beat the J-Hawks. Delaney Noel won the 500 free for Senior.
PREP FOOTBALL
Bobcats debut at No. 1 — Western Dubuque opened the season the same way it finished last year: No. 2 in Iowa Class 3A.
The Bobcats (1-0) garnered three of seven first-place votes in the initial Iowa Associated Press poll and is ranked second with 66 points.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) earned three first-place votes and topped the poll with 69 points. Solon (1-0) had the other first-place vote and was ranked third with 64 points. North Scott (1-0) was fourth with 63 points.
WD upset both Solon and North Scott en route to last year’s title game, where it lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 34-20.
Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0), a Class A semifinalist a year ago, was ranked No. 3 with 56 points, one point behind St. Ansgar (1-0). Britt West Hancock (1-0) was No. 1 with 76 points.
Dyersville Beckman (1-0) is ranked seventh in Class 1A.