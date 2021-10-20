The last five months have been pretty special for Audrey Biermann.
Committing to her dream school was the icing on the cake.
The Western Dubuque senior announced via Twitter Tuesday night her commitment to run track for the University of Iowa next season.
“I visited there two weeks ago,” Biermann said. “Just the atmosphere of the place, talking with the coaches, and meeting the girls on the team, it just seemed right.”
Biermann previously visited the University of Northern Iowa and had been in contact with Iowa State, but after making the trip to Iowa City, she knew that was the place for her.
“Growing up, we have always been Hawkeye fans, and when they reached out to me, I knew I wanted to look into them more,” she said. “When I hung up the phone (after committing to Iowa), I knew I had made the right decision. I felt pretty good about it.”
Nearly five months ago to the day, Biermann was busy stealing the show at the state track meet in Des Moines. Not only did she claim individual titles in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash, but anchored her team to first place in the sprint medley, capping off an incredible weekend with four gold medals.
Just two months later, she was named to the all-tournament team in Fort Dodge as the Bobcats celebrated their first softball championship in school history, and on Wednesday she qualified for the Class 3A state cross country meet.
“I never expected that I’d be going to Iowa to run, but obviously my junior (track) season was pretty good, and then adding softball on top of that, it’s just been awesome,” she said.
Western Dubuque girls track & field coach Josie Limmex sees Biermann as a role model and an inspiration to other student-athletes.
“Not only has she made a lasting effect with her stats as a whole, but with our program in getting kids interested in track & field again, seeing the importance of being a multi-sport athlete and just what it’s like to be a leader in the classroom,” Limmex said. “She’s just a good person and student-athlete all around.”
While so many young athletes feel the need to specialize in one particular sport year-round, Limmex said Biermann’s success and involvement in multiple sports proves otherwise.
“She is just a great example of, hey, look at what can happen,” Limmex said. “You don’t have to specialize, you don’t have to ignore the weight room, you can do it all and you can be successful in doing so.”
Limmex also mentioned that Biermann is a leader through her work ethic and finds ways to motivate her teammates, despite the fact the track is often individualized.
“She’s a captain who leads by example,” Limmex said. “Every single workout she puts everything into it, there’s no off days in practice where she’s like, ‘No, I’ll take it easy today.’ She understands that there is a ‘why’ behind it and she buys into that ‘why’ and shows the rest of the team that they need too as well.”
With everything that has taken place since the state track meet last May, and now that she’s chosen her next journey, it’s easy to forget that Biermann still has her senior track season to rack up some more gold medals.
“The pressure is on, definitely,” she said. “I hope I can reclaim my titles.”
Either way, Biermann has left a lasting impact on the Bobcats.
“She is one of a kind,” Limmex said. “I don’t know if we will see another student-athlete like her for a long time.”