The Dubuque Fighting Saints are coming home with a winning record.
Nine different players registered at least one point, and the Saints defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks, 5-2, on Saturday afternoon at Young Arena. Dubuque completed a USHL season-opening eight-game road trip with a 4-3-1 record.
The Saints practiced for the first time at Dubuque Ice Arena on Thursday and will host the Madison Capitols at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the facility’s grand reopening following a five-month stabilization project that cost more than $6 million.
After a scoreless first period, Nils Juntorp opened the scoring on Dubuque’s first power play of the game. Juntorp intercepted a Waterloo clearing attempt at the top of the left circle, then wired a shot that beat goalie Emmett Croteau low to the glove-hand side at the 2:34 mark – a split second before Sam Rinzel’s cross checking penalty expired – for his fifth goal of the season.
Just 44 seconds later, the Saints doubled their lead following a broken play in their own zone. Mikey Burchill misfired on a pass to the point, but defenseman Theo Wallberg circled back in his own zone, then began an end-to-end rush along the right wing. Wallberg made a cross-ice feed to Burchill, who beat Croteau to the blocker side for his fourth goal of the campaign. Gavin Cornforth was credited with his first USHL assist on the play.
Riley Stuart stretched the lead to 3-0 with a shorthanded goal at the 9:46 mark. Croteau tried to make an outlet pass to start a power play rush, but Stuart intercepted it high in the Waterloo zone to set up a 2-on-1 with Max Montes. Stuart faked the pass, then snapped a wrist shot that beat Croteau to the glove hand.
Waterloo got back into the game at the 16:31 mark, when Gavin Lindberg tipped a Rinzel shot from the point past goalie Marcus Brannman for a power play goal.
But the Saints got that goal back with 59 seconds remaining in the middle period on Max Burkholder’s second goal of the season. Jayden Jubenvill cleared his own zone to James Reeder for a 2-on-2, but Burkholder jumped into the rush to collect a Reeder drop pass and beat Croteau with a wrist shot from between the circles.
Croteau made 15 saves before Waterloo coach Matt Smaby pulled him in favor of Jack Spicer.
The Black Hawks found a little life at 16:36 of the third period on Patrick Geary’s first goal of the season. But Reeder sealed the win by scoring an empty net goal set up by Jake Sondreal with 3.8 seconds remaining in regulation.
Waterloo finished with a 31-24 advantage in shots on goal. Brannman improved to 3-2-0 with his third win in four starts.
