Dubuque Wahlert is one step away from returning to the state tournament.
The Golden Eagles won their Class 3A Region 5 semifinal contest Thursday over Monticello, 25-22, 25-21, 30-32, 25-21, at Wahlert. The Eagles (14-17) will play at 3A No. 7-ranked Osage (28-6) on Tuesday for a berth in the state tournament.
Beckman Catholic 3, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The 12th-ranked Trailblazers rolled in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15, and will play at Wilton on Monday.
Wapsie Valley 3, Cascade 0 — At Fairbank, Iowa: Corrine Rea registered eight kills, but Cascade (13-17) saw its season end with a straight-set loss to Wapsie Valley in a 2A regional quarterfinal, 27-25, 25-11, 25-9.
Iowa City Regina 3, Bellevue 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets' season came to a close with a loss in a Class 2A quarterfinal, 25-14, 25-14, 21-25, 25-10.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
UW-Platteville 3, UW-Stevens Point 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Kierney McDonald floored 12 kills to lead the Pioneers to a sweep.
Luther 3, Loras 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: Sam Stoffregen had 11 digs, but the Duhawks lost on the road.
Edgewood 3, Dubuque 2 — At Madison, Wis.: Emma Powell delivered 15 kills and 18 digs as the Spartans lost a five-set thriller.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 7, Coe 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Abby Erickson netted a hat trick as the Duhawks blanked Coe.
UW-La Crosse 7, Dubuque 0 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The 12th-ranked Eagles scored four first-half goals to blank the Spartans.
