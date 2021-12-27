After sailing through the first two months of the United States Hockey League season, the Dubuque Fighting Saints received quite the wake-up call the weekend before Thanksgiving.
A pair of losses on home ice to the Muskegon Lumberjacks forced the Saints to rethink their approach. And they’ve been on a roll ever since.
The hottest team in the 16-team USHL, the Saints won nine of their last 10 games and five straight heading into the holiday break to move into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference. They returned to town this weekend and visit Cedar Rapids at 7:05 p.m. tonight before hosting Waterloo on Wednesday.
“Those two Muskegon games were eye-opening for us,” captain Riley Stuart said. “We swept them at their place earlier in the year, and we underestimated them when we played them at home. That really drove home the fact that you can’t afford to underestimate any teams in this league, or it will come back to haunt you.
“We saw and felt what it was like to lose two in a row, and we didn’t want to ever feel that again. And we haven’t since. It’s kind of a tough time to take a break, especially with the roll we’re on, but we just have to stay on top of things while we’re away and come back strong in Cedar Rapids.”
The Saints (16-5-2-2) opened the season with 11 straight games of earning at least one standings point and were the last USHL team to suffer a regulation-time defeat. But that might have instilled a false sense of security by mid-November.
Dubuque dropped a pair of close decisions to USHL-leading Chicago, then saw its losing streak extend to four games with the losses to Muskegon. But the 7-5 and 6-3 setbacks to the Lumberjacks exposed the Saints.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say there were deficiencies in our game, but it was more about puck management and game management,” Saints first-year head coach Greg Brown said. “You can’t just go out and play like it’s a Sunday afternoon. You have to manage the puck well, manage the game well and don’t beat yourself. We’ve done a much better job of that the last few weeks.”
After a stretch of allowing 27 goals in five games, the Saints have played a much more responsible style. Dubuque has held opponents to three or fewer goals six times in the last 10 games.
“After the Muskegon series, we realized we were cheating a little on the offensive side of the puck,” forward Connor Kurth said. “The coaches, especially Coach Brown, started showing us how to play more defensive, which leads to more offense. You have to play well when you’re on the defensive side of the puck, which is something we were doing early in the season.
“It really showed on video. We figured out what we could do differently on the defensive side, and that’s really sparked our offense. It’s a cool feeling to be rewarded for changing our mindset and putting in the work.”
Dubuque’s five-game winning streak included a three-game sweep of Youngstown, a team that has always given the Saints fits regardless of either team’s record. Last weekend, the Saints took a pair from Madison, which had been in third place and just four points behind Dubuque.
“It’s always good to win two games in a weekend, but, more important than that, the energy the guys had on the bench and the support they showed for each other was really good,” Brown said. “We’re starting to play … I don’t want to say less risky, but a little smarter with the puck.
“We’re not giving our opponents as much for free, and that’s a big step.”
Dubuque’s goaltending tandem of Paxton Geisel and Philip Svedeback have been the beneficiary of the increased focus on details. They’re not facing as many odd-man rushes or Grade A scoring chances.
Geisel owns a personal nine-game winning streak that pushed his record to 11-2-0-2 with a 3.00 goals against average and .884 save percentage.
“I’m just trying to keep level-headed and not get too comfortable with it,” Geisel said. “I’d like to maintain it, but the important thing is to do whatever I can to help the boys win. They do a really good job in front of me, which makes my life a lot easier.”
The Saints will face a stiff challenge in their first game back. Cedar Rapids (11-11-1-0) plays a tough, physical style — as evidenced by its USHL-leading 559 penalty minutes, which is 120 more than the next-closest team (Waterloo) and 305 more than the Saints.
The RoughRiders split with Chicago on the final weekend before the holiday break.
“They are a gritty team, and we’ll have to come out ready for a war,” Stuart said. “The fact they just split with Chicago is very eye-opening. It’s similar to our two losses to Muskegon, and it shows that anyone can beat anyone on a given night in this league. It reinforces that we have to be ready for every opponent we play.”