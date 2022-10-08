Here is a capsule look at today’s area games of interest:
ILLINOIS STATE (2-2, 0-1) at NORTHERN IOWA (2-3, 2-1)
Kickoff: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Series record: Northern Iowa leads, 23-14
Last meeting: Illinois State won, 17-10
Facts & figures: Northern Iowa has won two straight and will be playing in the UNI-Dome for the third time in four games. Dubuque Senior grad Sam Schnee leads the Panthers with 21 receptions and is second with 290 receiving yards. Dubuque Hempstead grad Noah Pettinger recorded his first career punt (47 yards) last week.
Last week: Loras lost to Wartburg, 42-3; Buena Vista lost to Dubuque, 46-16
Last year: Loras won, 55-34
Outlook: The Duhawks look to rebound from their first conference loss last week at Wartburg. They’ll be back at the Rock Bowl today in front of a big homecoming crowd looking to put up some big numbers. Loras is currently part of a three-team logjam with one conference loss and tied for second place. A win today would keep the Duhawks in the hunt. The Beavers’ defense has been shaky at best, allowing 41 points on average, so Loras has a good opportunity to give its fans a nice showing on homecoming.
Last week: Dubuque beat Buena Vista, 46-16; Simpson lost to Luther, 33-23
Last year: Dubuque won, 41-28
Outlook: After two tough games to start the season, the Spartans have an opportunity to rack up their third win in four games and stay in striking distance in the conference race. Ben Gultig led UD’s offense in a big way last week throwing for 377 yards and four touchdowns. There’s no reason to believe the Spartans will slow down this week against the winless Storm, who are surrendering 42.5 points per game on average.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (1-3, 0-1) AT UW-STEVENS POINT (1-3, 0-1)
Last week: The Pioneers were handled by UW-Oshkosh, 46-7; The Pointers were pounded by UW-River Falls, 56-3
Last year: Platteville won, 45-21
Outlook: The Pioneers are hoping to get back on track today with a winnable game, but nothing’s easy on the road. The offense is still a work in progress. The Pioneers are scoring just 7.5 points per contest and have had a revolving door at quarterback. The defense is doing an admirable job keeping Platteville in games in allowing 29.5 points per game. But, the offense needs to crank it up.
