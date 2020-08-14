Anna Chapman, Malarie Huseman and Sydney Kennedy are among the best pitchers in the state.
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association made it official on Thursday.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Chapman was one of three area players selected to the IGCA’s Class 4A all-state first team, with Dubuque Hempstead’s Huseman tabbed for the Class 5A second team and Western Dubuque’s Kennedy landing a spot on the 4A third team.
In all, eight area players were honored by the IGCA, with West Delaware’s Macey Kleitsch and Heather Heims joining Chapman on the 4A first team.
Western Dubuque’s Sara Horsfield and West Delaware’s Eve Wedewer joined Kennedy on the 4A third team, and Dyersville Beckman’s Keeley Schmitt was a second-team pick in Class 2A.
Chapman, still only a junior, struck out 102 hitters against 26 walks in just 67 2/3 innings this year, posting a 4-5 record and 1.76 earned run average. She was 13-for-41 (.317) at the plate with three runs, one double, a home run and six RBIs.
Huseman, a senior, was 7-3 with a 1.35 ERA in 72 2/3 innings. She struck out 90 and issued 18 walks. She was also a force at the plate, batting .400 (24-for-60) with 10 runs, five doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs.
Kennedy, a junior, was 8-4 with a 1.67 ERA over 84 innings. She struck out 103 and walked 20. She also hit .469 (30-for-64) with three runs, six doubles and 11 RBIs.
Horsfield, a junior who patrolled center field for the Bobcats, hit .400 (22-for-55) with 12 runs, a double, four RBIs and eight stolen bases.
Kleitsch, a senior pitcher, posted a 14-3 record with a 1.00 ERA over 140 2/3 innings, striking out 113 while issuing just six walks. She also hit .521 (50-for-96) with 12 runs, 11 doubles, 2 home runs and 27 RBIs.
Heims, a junior second baseman, hit .482 (41-for-85) with 28 runs, 13 doubles, six home runs and 34 RBIs.
Wedewer, a junior outfielder, was 43-for-96 (.448) with 32 runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.
Schmitt, a junior first baseman, hit .446 (25-for-56) with 10 runs, six doubles and 21 RBIs for the Trailblazers.